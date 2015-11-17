No. 8 Oklahoma 84, Memphis 78

Preseason All-American selection Buddy Hield scored 30 points to lead the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners to a season-opening 84-78 win over the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday.

The senior guard and reigning Big 12 Player of the Year made four consecutive free throws in the final 15 seconds to seal the win for the Sooners.

Trailing 82-78 with seven seconds left, Memphis freshman forward Dedric Lawson was fouled on a 3-point attempt but missed all three free throws.

Lawson led the Tigers (1-1) with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Hield got plenty of help from backcourt mates junior guard Jordan Woodward, who finished with 15 points, and senior Isaiah Cousins, who added 13 points.

The Sooners (1-0) took a 42-41 lead into halftime after a back-and-forth first half.

The Sooners were in control early and opened up an eight-point lead at 16-8 before the Tigers began to grind their way back into the game.

Oklahoma made seven of 17 from 3-point range in the first half while Memphis struggled beyond the arc, making only four of 13 attempts.

The Tigers were able to stay close thanks to a decisive edge from the free-throw line. Memphis attempted 17 free throws, making only 10. In contrast, Oklahoma went to the line only six times, connecting on three tries.

The second half was a repeat of the first as the teams traded baskets for the first eight minutes of the second half with Oklahoma maintaining a three or four point lead.

Cousins’ 3-point jumper gave the Sooners a little breathing room at the 12:20 mark as Oklahoma led 57-51.

But the Tigers tied the game at 64-64 with 6:30 to go and took a 72-71 lead on a dunk by Lawson.

Two Woodward free throws put the Sooners back in front for good with 1:48 to go.