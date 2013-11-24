No. 1 Michigan State 87, Oklahoma 76: Keith Appling scored 20 of his 27 points in the second half as the Spartans topped the Sooners to win the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic championship at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Appling finished 8-of-12 from the field and 10-of-14 from the foul line, while backcourt mates Gary Harris and Branden Dawson added 21 and 18 points, respectively. Adreian Payne, who carried the Spartans (6-0) with a career-high 29 points in Friday’s semifinal win over Virginia Tech, managed only four points in this one.

Cameron Clark scored a career-high 32 points and Isaiah Cousins had 15 for the Sooners (4-1), who also got 13 points from Buddy Hield. Oklahoma, which uncorked a 7-0 run in the final 34 seconds in Friday’s one-point win over Seton Hall, fought valiantly against the talented Spartans but ultimately was doomed by 14 turnovers and 4-of-17 3-point shooting.

Oklahoma owned the first 11 minutes, holding a 26-19 advantage before Michigan State embarked on a 26-5 run to end the half. Fueled by Clark, who scored Oklahoma’s first eight points of the second half, the Sooners got within four on a couple occasions down the stretch, but Appling and the Spartans had the answer each time.

With Michigan State leading 57-53, Appling scored seven points in 28 seconds, including a thunderous transition dunk. After Ryan Spangler’s layup drew Oklahoma within 75-71 with 3:15 left, Appling responded with four straight points, capped by a twisting three-point play in traffic to restore order.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma had scored at least 80 points in each of its first four games. ... The Sooners received only one point from their bench. ... Michigan State G Denzel Valentine chipped in seven points, six rebounds and five assists.