No. 18 Oklahoma 90, Northwestern State 68: Isaiah Cousins made four 3-pointers en route to a team-high 20 points as the host Sooners overcame a sloppy effort to defeat the Demons.

Buddy Hield struggled to 6-of-16 from the floor and finished with 16 points and Ryan Spangler added 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds for Oklahoma (2-1), which has won all five meetings with Northwestern State. Jordan Woodard added 13 points and nine assists and Dinjiyl Walker chipped in 13 points off the bench for the Sooners.

Zeek Woodley poured in 26 points to go with eight rebounds in a reserve role for Northwestern State (2-2). Marvin Frazier added 11 points and seven boards and Jalan West had eight assists and five steals to go with five points for the Demons.

The Demons hung around for most of the first half and were within 28-24 with 5:32 left before a TaShawn Thomas dunk set off a 9-0 Oklahoma run. The Sooners put together another 10-0 burst while holding Northwestern State scoreless for more than two minutes before West’s jumper ended the drought and cut Oklahoma’s lead to 50-30 at the break.

Frazier hit a pair of 3-pointers to bookend a 10-0 run as the Demons cut the margin to 73-61 with just over nine minutes remaining, but Walker answered with a 3 to spark a 9-0 spurt the other way as Oklahoma regained control. Northwestern State responded with four straight points but was then held scoreless for more than four minutes as the Sooners pulled away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma has won 103 of its last 107 home games against non-conference opponents. … The teams combined for 37 turnovers and 25 steals. … Next up for the Sooners is a trip to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, where they’ll face UCLA on Wednesday and either Butler or North Carolina the next day.