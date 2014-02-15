Preview: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

No. 25 Oklahoma and host Oklahoma State are both skidding heading into Saturday’s Bedlam rematch. Several Sooners had off nights in a 68-60 home loss to Texas Tech on Wednesday, their third loss in four games. The Cowboys have lost five straight, starting with last month’s 88-76 loss to Oklahoma, to fall to eighth place in the Big 12 Conference.

The Cowboys will be without leading scorer Marcus Smart, who is serving the second of a three-game suspension after having an altercation with a Texas Tech fan last week. Center Michael Cobbins’ injury, guard Stevie Clark’s dismissal and Smart’s absence leaves the Oklahoma State roster thin. Phil Forte started in place of Smart on Tuesday, leaving the Cowboys’ available bench players averaging a combined 6.6 points.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (18-7, 7-5 Big 12): Buddy Hield leads the fourth-place Sooners with 16.4 points but was held to single digits for just the second time this season versus Texas Tech. Ryan Spangler adds 10.4 points and 9.8 rebounds after being held to five points and four rebounds against the Red Raiders. Cameron Clark has posted back-to-back 16-point games, hitting 13-of-16 shots during that span, and averages 15.8 points.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (16-8, 4-7): Markel Brown averages 16.7 points and Forte adds 12.2 points after scoring eight in his first start. Le‘Bryan Nash, who adds 14.8 points and a team-high 5.9 rebounds, has shot 50 percent or better in his last six games and is averaging 19.5 points during that span. Kamari Murphy averages 6.1 points and 5.8 rebounds after his first double-double of the year against Texas on Tuesday.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State is facing its longest losing streak since former coach Sean Sutton’s team lost six straight in January and February 2008.

2. The home team has won the past 10 regular-season meetings since Oklahoma’s last win at Oklahoma State in 2009.

3. Oklahoma freshman G Jordan Woodard had his hot streak snapped - 15 points and 6.2 assists over his previous five games - with a two-point, one-assist performance against Texas Tech.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 81, Oklahoma State 73