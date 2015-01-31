Preview: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

Anin-state rivalry features two teams in danger of falling out of theBig 12 title race before Valentine’s Day. Oklahoma travels to take onOklahoma State Saturday having lost four of six after starting theconference campaign with impressive victories over nationally rankedBaylor and Texas. The Cowboys have dropped three of their last five,including a 17-point loss to the Sooners, but topped Baylor in their last outing.

OklahomaState has been good when its defense is good, giving up 59.4points per game, but the offense has been up and down. Phil Forte (17.4points per game) and Le‘Bryan Nash (17.1) are the top scorers for the Cowboys,but when they don’t get help, Oklahoma State struggles. Buddy Hield leads abalanced Sooners offense with his 17.7 points, while threeother teammates average in double figures.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (13-7, 4-4 Big12): The Sooners’ defense has been good at times this year, but neverhas it been as good as it was Wednesday when it allowed 36 points - the fewest yielded by a Big 12 team in a conference game - in a 45-point blowout of TexasTech. It’s that kind of defense that coach Lon Kruger has been hopingfor as Oklahoma looks to turn things around in the high-scoring Big12, and his players seem to have bought in. “The way we wereplaying in practice and the way coach was hard on us, I felt that wewere going to have a good defensive game,” guard Isaiah Cousins toldthe Norman Transcript. “We’ve got to respect the coaches becausethey’ve just really preached it all practice and just getting usready for every game from now on.”

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (14-6, 4-4):While Forte and Nash get a lot of the headlines because of theirpoint production, point guard Anthony Hickey is the key to theCowboys’ success, according to coach Travis Ford. Hickey had 10assists and solid defense on Baylor point man Kenny Chery against the Bears, which is something Ford expects from his seniorleader. “That is what he is capable of doing,” Ford told reporters.“Anything less than that, he is underachieving and our team willunderachieve. (It helps our team) when he’s locked in defensively,getting assists and making big shots.”

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma’s 18-17 advantage inbench points against Texas Tech was the first time in eightconference games the team’s reserves outscored the opponent‘s.

2. The Cowboys rank 15th in the country in steals per game with 8.6, led by Forte’s 2.2 andHickey’s 2 per game.

3. Oklahoma State is undefeatedat home in four games of conference play and is 10-1 at Gallagher-IbaArena this season, winning every game by 11 or more points.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 72,Oklahoma 68