Once 0-6 in conference play, Oklahoma State has a chance to get to .500 in the Big 12 and continue to boost its postseason resume when it hosts rival Oklahoma on Saturday night. The Cowboys' remarkable turnaround continued with a hard-fought 71-68 win at TCU on Wednesday, knotting both teams in a fifth-place tie in the Big 12.

Sophomore guard Jawun Evans produced a career-high 12 assists and scored 10 of his team's final 14 points, while senior forward Leyton Hammonds had a season-high 21 points against TCU. "We're hard to stop," Evans told reporters when discussing his team's multiple scoring options. "Then that gives me an open lane too. And then I can dump it off to Mitch (Solomon) too." Solomon made all four of his shot attempts and chipped in four blocked shots for the Big 12's top-scoring unit (85.8). The last-place Sooners snapped a seven-game slide with a 70-66 win over Texas their last time out.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (9-16, 3-10 Big 12): While the Sooners have stumbled in a big way after last season's Final Four run, they scored a huge win off the court over the Cowboys - and others - when five-star point guard and hometown product Trae Young announced his commitment to the program this week. "This is home," Young said at the announcement at Norman North High School. "This has always been home for me." Young's commitment is massive given the gaping void in the backcourt created by the departure of Buddy Hield (NBA) and the eventual exit of senior guard and leading scorer Jordan Woodard, who is out for the season with a knee injury.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (17-9, 6-7): Evans (17.9) and junior guard Jeffrey Carroll (17.5) top the team's scoring list while senior guard Phil Forte III (13.5) rounds out the double-digit scorers. Hammonds has 32 points in the last two games after producing a total of three in his previous three contests. Evans had 24 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 68-66 win at Oklahoma earlier in the season, although he shot 5-for-20 and the Cowboys' starters combined to go 12-for-46 from the floor.

TIP-INS

1. The Sooners have won each of their last three visits to Oklahoma State.

2. With Woodard out for the season, Oklahoma G Kameron McGusty is the team's only active player scoring in double figures (10.5) and he recorded at least 10 in 13 straight games.

3. The Cowboys entered Friday ninth in the nation in scoring and 13th in 3-point shooting (40.5 percent).

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 85, Oklahoma 74