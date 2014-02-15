FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oklahoma 77, Oklahoma State 74
#Intel
February 15, 2014 / 9:52 PM / 4 years ago

Oklahoma 77, Oklahoma State 74

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS locker room second notebook item)

No. 25 Oklahoma 77, Oklahoma State 74: Buddy Hield had 22 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, as the Sooners handed the host Cowboys their sixth straight loss.

Frank Booker hit 4-of-6 3-pointers off the bench for 15 points and Tyler Neal added 13 points off the bench as Oklahoma (19-7, 8-5 Big 12) beat its Bedlam rival on the road for the first time since 2009. Ryan Spangler added 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Markel Brown had a game-high 26 points for Oklahoma State (16-9, 4-8) and Le‘Bryan Nash had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Phil Forte chipped in 16 points for the Cowboys, who went 12-of-22 from the free-throw line.

The Sooners hit three 3-pointers - including Neal’s four-point play - during a 14-4 run for 25-22 lead with just under nine minutes left but the Cowboys got within 39-37 on Forte’s 3 just before halftime. Kamari Murphy and Nash had back-to-back baskets to give the Cowboys a 54-46 lead with just under 12 minutes left but Booker and Cameron Clark hit a pair of 3s to get the Sooners back within a point three minutes later.

Booker’s 3 with six minutes left gave Oklahoma a 60-57 lead but Brown had six points during an 8-0 run as the Cowboys regained the lead. Booker and Hield hit three 3s in a two-minute span for lead 71-68 with just over a minute and the Sooners hit six straight free throws to offset a pair of late 3-pointers by the Cowboys.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Forte entered the game leading the Big 12 and ranked sixth nationally in free-throw shooting (92.5 percent) but went 1-of-4. ... Oklahoma State G Marcus Smart, who has been allowed to practice during his three-game suspension, watched Saturday’s game from the locker room. ... Oklahoma starters Clark (five), Isaiah Cousins (zero) and Jordan Woodard (four) combined for nine points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
