Oklahoma 64, Oklahoma State 56
February 1, 2015 / 3:37 AM / 3 years ago

Oklahoma 64, Oklahoma State 56

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oklahoma 64, Oklahoma State 56:Jordan Woodard had 17 points and five steals to lead a balancedSooners scoring attack in a win over the host Cowboys.

Buddy Hield added 15 points -12 In the second half - for Oklahoma (14-7, 5-4 Big 12),while Ryan Spangler chipped in with 13 points, nine rebounds and ateam-high six assists. TaShawn Thomas recorded 12 points and eightrebounds as the Sooners’ starters scored all but five of the team‘spoints.

Phil Forte III led Oklahoma State(14-7, 4-5) with 15 points, but only four afterhalftime. Le‘Bryan Nash finished with 12 points while Anthony Hickeyadded 10 points and eight rebounds in a losing effort.

The Cowboys led 9-2, but lost Nash to his second foul lessthan five minutes into the game. Oklahoma State maintained itsadvantage, going up 22-10 on Hickey’s jumper with less than nineminutes to go, but the Cowboys were held to just three free throwsover the final 4:32 of the half as the Sooners cut the lead to sevenat the break.

Oklahoma came out fast in thesecond half, opening with a 15-6 run to take its first lead on Hield’s 3-pointer with less than 15 minutes to play. The Cowboysgot the lead back on Tavarius Shine’s 3-pointer with just over 13minutes to go, but the Sooners held them to just five points over thenext 10 minutes, building a 10-point advantage, and Oklahoma Statecould never get closer than four the rest of the way.

GAMENOTEBOOK: The Cowboys struggled from 3-point range, hitting just4-of-19 attempts from beyond the arc after entering the gameaveraging seven triples. … Oklahoma connected on 18-of-22from the line. … Sooners G Isaiah Cousins came into the gameaveraging 12.6 points but was the only Oklahoma starter not to scorein double figures, finishing with two points on 1-of-6 shooting.

