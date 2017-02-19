Evans rallies Oklahoma State over Oklahoma

Jawun Evans scored 27 points and took over the game late as Oklahoma State came from behind to lead Oklahoma 96-92 on Saturday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

Evans scored 16 consecutive Cowboys points late in the game to help lift Oklahoma State to its first sweep over its in-state rival since 2004.

Mitchell Solomon's free throws with 9.3 seconds left iced the game and gave the Cowboys (18-9, 7-7 Big 12) their third consecutive win.

Evans made 11 of 23 shots and added nine assists while Jeffrey Carroll added 23 and Phil Forte 22.

Oklahoma State trailed by 13 with less than nine minutes left before a quick 9-0 stretch put the Cowboys back in the game.

Rashard Odomes had a career night for the Sooners (9-17, 3-11) with career highs of 29 points and 10 rebounds.

But late in the game, freshman Kristian Doolittle missed on three different 3-pointers that would've either given the Sooners the lead or extended it.

Christian James and Dante Buford had 13 points each for Oklahoma.

The Sooners built a nine-point lead by halftime, shooting 56.7 percent. Oklahoma finished shooting 55.4 percent but 22 turnovers helped undo the Sooners, especially during a run early in the second half that lifted Oklahoma State back into the game.

Oklahoma State was 17 of 28 (60.7 percent) in the second half and scored 18 second-chance points off 14 offensive rebounds throughout the game.

The Cowboys climbed back to .500 in conference play after a 0-6 start in league play.