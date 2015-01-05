Preview: Oklahoma at Texas

No. 21 Oklahoma will look for another big performance from TaShawn Thomas when it travels to face 10th-ranked Texas on Monday. The Houston transfer had 24 points and eight rebounds in his Big 12 Conference debut and leads the league with a 60.4 shooting percentage. “I didn’t really feel like I played to my potential (during non-conference play),” Thomas said after Saturday’s win against Baylor. “I talked to coaches ... and they told me that when conference starts out, it’s a new season. I have a new beginning, so I just came out with a fresh mindset.”

The Longhorns got their own boost Saturday, when sophomore guard Isaiah Taylor (wrist) returned after missing 10 games. Taylor’s additional offense only will strengthen defensive-minded Texas, which is holding opponents to a league-best 33.7 percent shooting and ranked second nationally with a plus-14.4 rebound margin. Oklahoma also has been strong on the defensive end, holding all of its opponents to fewer than 70 points.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (10-3, 1-0 Big 12): Buddy Hield leads the Sooners, who swept Texas last season, with 16 points while Isaiah Cousins adds 13.5 and 6.3 rebounds. Thomas is averaging 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds and Jordan Woodard chips in 8.2 points and a team-best 62 assists. Ryan Spangler (9.4 points) is ranked second in the Big 12 with 8.3 rebounds.

ABOUT TEXAS (12-2, 1-0): Taylor, the Longhorn’s scoring leader at 13.3 despite playing just four games, went 2-for-10 for eight points with six turnovers and four steals in Saturday’s win at Texas Tech. Jonathan Holmes adds 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds and freshman Myles Turner is averaging 11.7 and seven. Javan Felix is averaging 15.3 points over his last four games, shooting 51.2 percent during that span.

TIP-INS

1. Turner, a 6-11 forward, leads the league in free-throw shooting (89.3 percent) and blocks (2.6).

2. Oklahoma (28 percent) and Texas (28.9) are ranked second and third, respectively, in the Big 12 in 3-point percentage defense.

3. Oklahoma has outscored its last six opponents 117-37 in points off turnovers.

PREDICTION: Texas 66, Oklahoma 63