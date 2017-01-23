Preview: Oklahoma at Texas

It's a quick turnaround for Oklahoma and Texas, who will meet Monday night in Austin in Big 12 play. Both teams will be trying to bounce back from mistake-filled losses on Saturday.

Oklahoma, hoping to build on an 89-87 upset win at No. 8 West Virginia on Wednesday, committed a season-high 25 turnovers in a 92-87 double-overtime loss to visiting Iowa State. The Sooners jumped out to a 28-9 lead in the first 12 minutes but then had five turnovers while missing 11 field goals during a 21-1 run by the Cyclones who rallied to pull it out in overtime, when turnovers and a shot-clock violation played a pivotal role in the loss for Lon Kruger's young squad. "Careless with the ball way too frequently," Kruger said. "Again, a tough one to let slip away. We have to gain from it, have to learn." Turnovers were also a big issue for Texas which had 19 in a 79-67 loss at No. 1 Kansas, the fifth straight setback for the Longhorns and the final contest of a brutal three-game stretch against top-10 opponents.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (8-10, 2-5 Big 12): Senior guard Jordan Woodard (17.9 points per game) is second in the Big 12 scoring title chase behind Kansas guard Frank Mason (20.1) and had 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in 43 minutes of action against Iowa State. Sophomore guard Rashard Odomes (10.6) is the only other Sooner scoring in double figures, but four other players are averaging between 7.8 and 9.4 points per game including 6-9 sophomore forward Khadeem Lattin (8.4) who also is averaging 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. Freshman forward Kristian Doolittle had 15 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for the first double-double of his collegiate career in Saturday's loss.

ABOUT TEXAS (7-12, 1-6): Jarrett Allen, a 6-10 freshman forward and former McDonald's All-American, had a career-high 22 points and 19 rebounds in the loss at Kansas, giving Longhorn fans hope of better things to come. "He can go way farther," Texas coach Shaka Smart said in his post-game news conference. "He has gotten better and better. ... I'm just pleased with his growth, if you look at it from the start of the season until now, how much better he's gotten." Leading scorer Tevin Mack (14.8) has missed the last three games because of an indefinite suspension administered by Smart, but Allen (12.5), sophomore guard Kerwin Roach Jr. (10.6) and freshman guard Andrew Jones (10.6) also are averaging in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma is 6-4 against Texas under Kruger and has won six of the last eight meetings but is just 2-3 at Texas during that span.

2. Allen's 19 rebounds were the second most in school history by a freshman, topped only by the 23 boards current NBA star Kevin Durant had at Texas Tech in 2007.

3. Woodard has scored at least 20 points in each of his last five starts.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 77, Texas 72