Kansas State survives slugfest with No. 6 Oklahoma State

MANHATTAN, Kan. - Take away one player and everything changes.

Oklahoma State’s leading scorer Marcus Smart picked up his fourth foul with 13:07 remaining in the second half and the Cowboys holding a four-point lead. He did not score again and the Cowboys dropped their Big 12 opener, 74-71 against Kansas State in front of 12,528 Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.

“When you lose one of the top players in the country, it becomes a little more difficult,” OSU coach Travis Ford said. “It’s not the perfect scenario when you’re already hurting with depth. I thought we held our own. It’s not what you hope for, but I thought the guys held down the fort. Foul trouble is part of (the game).”

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber had a similar opinion, even with a different perspective as he saw his Wildcats improve to 11-3, 1-0 with their ninth straight win.

“If he’s not in the game for long periods of time, it helps you,” he said.

Smart picked up his third foul early in the second half, and then his fourth when he was also called for a technical for hanging on the rim with 13:07 remaining. He returned to the game when forward Le‘Bryan Nash picked up his fourth foul with 4:50 left.

“When he came back in, he missed two free throws in a row and took a tough shot,” Weber said. “He was trying to get it back mentally. It probably gave us a chance.”

Kansas State used an 8-0 run late in the second half to take the lead for good. The Wildcats outscored the Cowboys 17-11 in the final 4:50. The Cowboys (12-2, 0-1) gave up their third-most points this season.

“We just didn’t play very good defense, for whatever reason, for the first time this year,” Ford said. “We didn’t guard the ball very well. We allowed too much penetration and too many second-chance points. And then we didn’t make very good decisions on offense.”

Kansas State was led by freshman guard Marcus Foster with 17 points. Forward Nino Williams added 15 and forward Thomas Gipson had 10 points.

“It’s a great win, a gutsy win by our guys,” Weber said. “I‘m not sure we were real pretty at times. They seemed to control the game, but we had that nice run in the second half and got stops when it counted. They’re a potential Final Four team and we’re 1-0 in the Big 12.”

Nash led Oklahoma State with 20 points. Forward Markel Brown had 16 and Smart had 15, but none after his fourth foul.

“They just outplayed us,” Nash said. “They don’t care what the situation is, they just play. That’s what we need to do. We played tentative and we need to play hard every game. That’s what I‘m going to do from now on-play 100 percent and give 100 percent to this team because that’s what they need.”

Kansas State had its biggest lead of the game at 65-60 before Oklahoma State scored the next four points. But freshman guard Jevon Thomas moved the lead back to three points with a drive to the bucket. After Nash cut it to one point, forward Thomas Gipson muscled one in from the low post.

Kansas State had a chance to ice the game inside the 1:00 mark, but guard Shane Southwell’s 3-point shot missed. He was called for his fifth foul with 35.2 seconds left. Nash hit both free throws. K-State played keep-away until Gipson was fouled with 24.4 left. He hit both free throws to make the score 71-68.

Nash missed a three-point shot with 15 seconds left and Williams was fouled on the rebound with 13.5 left. He hit 1-of-2 to stretch the lead to four points. Guard Phil Forte hit a three-pointer with 6.4 left, but Williams sank two free throws with 5.7 left.

“Coach was talking to me, but I was just thinking like it was the first five minutes of the game,” Williams said of his clutch free throws. “I just relaxed.”

The first half was a back-and-forth affair, with Oklahoma State grabbing the largest lead at five points on several occasions. The Wildcats’ biggest lead was just two points at 34-32 when Foster hit a 3-point basket following a missed free throw by Thomas.

Oklahoma State held a slight 20-19 rebounding advantage, while both teams took good care of the ball, each accumulating only four turnovers.

OSU was led by Smart, who tallied 12 points, and Nash, who had nine points. Kansas State was led by Foster with 10 points.

NOTES: Oklahoma State opened Big 12 play in Manhattan for the second straight year. Last season, No. 25 Kansas State defeated the 22nd-ranked Cowboys 73-67. ... Oklahoma State led the Big 12 and was ranked second nationally in scoring margin coming in at 23.2 points per game. ... Kansas State came into Saturday’s action 50-50 all-time in conference openers. ... During its eight-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s action, Kansas State was holding opponents to 51.6 points per game on 36.5 percent shooting from the field.