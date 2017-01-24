Jones' late 3-pointer helps Texas stun Oklahoma

AUSTIN, Texas -- Freshman guard Andrew Jones drilled a 35-foot 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds to play to lift Texas to a dramatic 84-83 win over Oklahoma on Monday in Big 12 Conference play at the Frank Erwin Center.

Jones' winning shot came after the Sooners' Kameron McGusty missed two free throws with 10 seconds to play that would have given Oklahoma a four-point lead. Jones dribbled to the top of the key, retreated under defensive pressure and poured in the unlikely winning shot.

Related Coverage Preview: Oklahoma at Texas

The Longhorns (8-12, 2-6) were led by Shaquille Cleare's career-high 23 points. Eric Davis, Jr. added 18 points, Jones had 16, Kerwin Roach II hit for 11 points and Jarrett Allen had 10 points and took 12 rebounds for Texas, which snapped a five-game losing streak.

Kristian Doolittle scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and McGusty had 21 to pace Oklahoma (8-11, 2-6 Big 12).

The two teams entered the game with a combined three conference victories but played high-level basketball throughout in a back-and-forth contest.

The first half featured a series of runs by both teams. Texas owned the initial seven minutes, forging a 15-6 lead that was answered by the Sooners' 9-0 surge.

The Longhorns then reeled off nine consecutive points, as well, and rebuilt their advantage at 24-15 only to see Oklahoma come right back at them with a little more, this time an 11-0 spurt. Doolittle had seven those 11 points for Oklahoma.

Roach's layup with three seconds to play in the half gave the Longhorns a 41-39 lead at intermission.

Doolittle led all scorers in the half with 14 points while Cleare paced the Longhorns with 11 points.

Texas opened the second half with a 10-2 run keyed by a dunk from Allen and 3-pointers by Roach and Jones that pushed its lead to 51-40 at the 17:24 mark. Later in the half a Jones dunk and 3-pointer allowed Texas a 66-56 advantage but a Doolittle jumper and two free throws by Christian James cut that cushion to 66-60 with 8:21 remaining.