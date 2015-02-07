Oklahoma runs away from TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Basketball is a game of runs, and Oklahoma’s spurt near the end of the first half, sparked by forward Ryan Spangler and guard Buddy Hield, was decisive in a Big 12 Conference game against TCU on Saturday.

Spangler matched a career-high 21 points and Hield added 15 for No. 21 Oklahoma, which won a fourth consecutive game, 68-56, at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.

Hield and Spangler combined for eight points in the Sooners’ pivotal 10-0 stretch at the end of the half that erased TCU’s lead and momentum.

”I thought our energy picked up defensively,“ Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. ”They hurt us badly on the offensive boards all day. During that run, they didn’t get any back and that was key.

“We got a couple of transitions going the other way.”

One transition opportunity featured Hield and Spangler together on an uncontested breakaway. Instead of taking the points himself, Hield gave the ball up to Spangler, whose dunk brought Oklahoma’s contingent of fans to their feet.

The Sooners (16-7, 7-4 in the Big 12) held TCU to 32 percent shooting from the field. The Frogs missed 50-of-73 shots from the field.

Forward Kenrich Williams scored a team-high 10 points for TCU (14-9, 1-9), which lost its seventh straight game. Despite losing, the Frogs registered 21 offensive rebounds -- including eight by Williams -- yet missed a number of put-backs.

Guard Kyan Anderson, TCU’s top scorer, was held to eight points on 2-of-8 shooting.

“A lot of things we didn’t do well was because of Oklahoma,” TCU coach Trent Johnson said. “They’re a better basketball team. The thing that we have to get through our heads is when teams make runs on us and we get down six or seven, we have a tendency to just give in.”

The Sooners fell behind, 28-21, with under four minutes left in the first half before the big run, which they extended to 21-4 into the second half.

Spangler’s tip-in of forward TaShawn Thomas’ missed jumper ignited the Sooners’ big run. Hield’s 3-pointer preceded the two-on-none leading to the Hield-to-Spangler dunk.

“He got us going all game and I thought it was right to reward him,” Hield said.

Guard Isaiah Cousins’ driving, two-handed dunk in a half-court set was the exclamation mark.

Cousins chipped in 11 points and Thomas had 10 rebounds.

Hield, the conference’s top scorer who has averaged 20 points in his last nine games, also had 10 rebounds.

The Frogs opened the game by going 0-of-10 from the field, yet managed to stay in the game despite not scoring in the first five minutes.

TCU heated up, converting 8-of-15 shots. A 9-0 run, stopped by Oklahoma guard Justin Woodard’s short-range jumper, got the Frogs back into the game.

Zeigler’s driving layup provided TCU with its first lead of the game at the 7:16 mark of the first half.

“Twenty-three of 73 [shooting] is what it is,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to make open shots, we’ve got to make free throws. There were a lot of guys who were open. They have to shoot with confidence and score.”

The Frogs’ momentum was short-lived, as Oklahoma came storming back.

“We just had to get it going,” Spangler said. “The last three or four minutes of the half we got out and ran.”

NOTES: F TaShawn Thomas of Oklahoma left the game with seven minutes remaining because of an apparent eye injury. ... Oklahoma has held 20 of its 23 opponents below their season scoring average, including TCU on Saturday. ... G Buddy Hield has led Oklahoma in scoring in seven of the last nine games. ... The game marked the sixth consecutive time in which TCU has played a ranked opponent. Oklahoma has played a national-high 10 games against Top 25 opponents. ... The Horned Frogs entered the game 18-2 under coach Trent Johnson when scoring 70 or more points.