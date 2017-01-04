TCU rallies past Oklahoma 60-57

Alex Robinson scored 18 points to help TCU rally to beat visiting Oklahoma 60-57 in a Big 12 Conference game Tuesday night at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Brandon Parrish added 10 points for TCU (12-2, 1-1), which mounted a big run in the final minutes to take control.

Kameron McGusty scored 11 points for Oklahoma (6-7, 0-2 Big 12). Matt Freeman and Darrion Strong-Moore added 10 points apiece.

The teams combined to miss seven of their first eight shots, but a 3-pointer and a layup by Rashard Odomes helped Oklahoma ease out to a 7-2 lead. The Sooners led 19-11 following a layup by McGusty, but the Horned Frogs battled back to cut the deficit to two on a 3-pointer by Desmond Bane.

TCU cut Oklahoma's lead to 29-28 on a layup by Bane. A 3-pointer by Matt Freeman helped the Sooners carry a 38-34 advantage into the break.

The Sooners took a 43-35 lead on a layup by Christian James early in the second half. They extended the lead to nine on a 3-pointer by Freeman.

The Horned Frogs clawed their way back once more, cutting the deficit to four on a 3-pointer by Parrish and getting with three on a layup by Robinson with 11:29 remaining.

Neither team scored again for nearly four minutes. The Sooners eventually went up 54-48 on a free throw by James, but the Horned Frogs came alive, staging a 12-0 run. They tied the game on a layup by Kenrich Williams and went up by six on a jumper by Shepherd.

McGusty made a 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining to cut Oklahoma's deficit to three. The Sooners had a chance to tie, but JD Miller blocked Freeman's 3-point attempt with two seconds remaining.