FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
TCU rallies past Oklahoma 60-57
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 4, 2017 / 4:28 AM / 8 months ago

TCU rallies past Oklahoma 60-57

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TCU rallies past Oklahoma 60-57

Alex Robinson scored 18 points to help TCU rally to beat visiting Oklahoma 60-57 in a Big 12 Conference game Tuesday night at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Brandon Parrish added 10 points for TCU (12-2, 1-1), which mounted a big run in the final minutes to take control.

Kameron McGusty scored 11 points for Oklahoma (6-7, 0-2 Big 12). Matt Freeman and Darrion Strong-Moore added 10 points apiece.

The teams combined to miss seven of their first eight shots, but a 3-pointer and a layup by Rashard Odomes helped Oklahoma ease out to a 7-2 lead. The Sooners led 19-11 following a layup by McGusty, but the Horned Frogs battled back to cut the deficit to two on a 3-pointer by Desmond Bane.

TCU cut Oklahoma's lead to 29-28 on a layup by Bane. A 3-pointer by Matt Freeman helped the Sooners carry a 38-34 advantage into the break.

The Sooners took a 43-35 lead on a layup by Christian James early in the second half. They extended the lead to nine on a 3-pointer by Freeman.

The Horned Frogs clawed their way back once more, cutting the deficit to four on a 3-pointer by Parrish and getting with three on a layup by Robinson with 11:29 remaining.

Neither team scored again for nearly four minutes. The Sooners eventually went up 54-48 on a free throw by James, but the Horned Frogs came alive, staging a 12-0 run. They tied the game on a layup by Kenrich Williams and went up by six on a jumper by Shepherd.

McGusty made a 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining to cut Oklahoma's deficit to three. The Sooners had a chance to tie, but JD Miller blocked Freeman's 3-point attempt with two seconds remaining.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.