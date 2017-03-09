TCU routs Oklahoma in Big 12 tournament

Vladimir Brodziansky scored 20 points and TCU cruised to an 82-63 victory over Oklahoma on Wednesday and advance to the second round of the Big 12 tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

The eighth-seeded Horned Frogs (18-14), who snapped a seven-game losing streak, face No. 1 and top-seeded Kansas in Thursday's second round.

TCU shot 60 percent from the field and had 20 assists against eight turnovers.

After the Frogs opened up a 14-point lead early in the second half, ninth-seeded Oklahoma briefly cut the deficit to seven points. But TCU responded with a 12-2 run to grab its largest lead to that point at 67-50.

Kenrich Williams had 19 points and 11 rebounds while Alex Robinson recorded 17 points and nine assists for the Frogs. Jaylen Fisher scored 11 points.

Oklahoma (11-20) was led by Khadeem Lattin with 18 points and nine rebounds. Kristian Doolittle added 11 points for the Sooners.

TCU closed the first half on a 15-2 run after Oklahoma pulled even at 29. Williams had 10 of the 15 points for the Horned Frogs. Williams finished the half with 14 points, the same as Brodziansky. The Horned Frogs shot a sizzling 65.5 percent from the field in the first half.

The Sooners did not score a field goal in the final 4:01 of the first half. They were led by Lattin with eight points.