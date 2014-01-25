Preview: Oklahoma at Texas Tech

With an offense that ranks among the nation’s best, Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger always knew his team could outscore opponents on a regular basis. Over the last two games, however, the 25th-ranked Sooners have displayed an improved defense, as they have held back-to-back opponents below 70 points for just the second time this season. “The guys have worked at it defensively. We have a long way to go in that area, but they will stay after it,” said Kruger, whose team visits Texas Tech on Saturday in a Big 12 clash.

The Sooners entered Thursday’s action ranked 12th in the country in points per game (84.3), although they have averaged just 69.7 over their last three contests. Oklahoma has a good opportunity to break out of its mini-slump offensively against a Texas Tech squad that yielded 87 points on 53.7 shooting (including 11-of-20 3-point shooting) against West Virginia on Wednesday. “We just did not have enough firepower,” said Red Raiders coach Tubby Smith, whose team lost despite an astonishing performance by reserve sharp-shooter Dusty Hannahs.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (15-4, 4-2 Big 12): The Sooners had alternated wins and losses over a three-week stretch before finally notching back-to-back wins - a quality road victory against Baylor and a home triumph over Texas Christian. Cameron Clark (17 points per game) is the team’s leading scorer and Buddy Hield (16.6) isn’t far behind, but Ryan Spangler (11.3 points, 9.8 rebounds) probably has been Oklahoma’s most consistent player. “He has just been fantastic every night out,” Kruger said after the win against TCU in which Spangler racked up 13 points and a career-high 16 boards.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (10-9, 2-4): Hannahs undoubtedly will be one of the players on which Oklahoma focuses after the sophomore guard went 7-for-7 from 3-point range against West Virginia. Hannahs, who also had six assists, is 9-for-9 from long range over his last two games and shooting 42.5 percent on the season. The team’s leading scorers are a pair of 6-7 forwards with relatively similar numbers across the board, as Jaye Crockett averages 14.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists while Jordan Tolbert contributes 11.9, 6.5 and one per game.

TIP-INS

1. Hield has made multiple 3-pointers in five straight games, including six 3s in a win over Iowa State earlier this month.

2. Spangler, who has 10 games with double-digit rebounds, could be a handful for the Red Raiders, who rank 234th in the country in rebounding.

3. Oklahoma’s next eight games feature six ranked opponents, including Monday’s showdown with rival Oklahoma State.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 79, Texas Tech 70