Preview: Oklahoma at Texas Tech

Oklahoma continues its pursuit of a Big 12 Conference title when its visits Texas Tech on Saturday. The No. 17 Sooners go into the weekend a half-game behind second-place Iowa State and 1 1/2 games behind first-place Kansas), but have back-to-back games against conference bottom feeders starting with the last place Red Raiders. Oklahoma then hosts TCU before traveling to Iowa State and finishing the season with a sold-out home game against the Jayhawks.

Texas Tech brings a four-game losing streak into the contest and would like to atone for an ugly 81-36 loss to the Sooners in the first meeting Jan. 28. Oklahoma set a Big 12 record for fewest points allowed in a conference game in that one and the 45-point margin of victory by the Sooners was the second-largest in the 19-year history of the Big 12. The Red Raiders shot 21.2 percent, including 5-of-28 in the second half, the lowest by an Oklahoma opponent in 11 years.

TV: Noon, ESPNews

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (18-8, 9-5 Big 12): The Sooners used a late 13-2 run to pull out a 71-69 home win over Texas on Tuesday to complete their second straight season sweep of the Longhorns. Guard Buddy Hield (17.2) leads the Big 12 in scoring and also in made 3-pointers (2.7) per game. Guard Isaiah Cousins (11.7) and forwards TaShawn Thomas (10.9) and Ryan Spangler (10.7) are averaging in double figures with Spangler also pulling down a team-best eight rebounds per game.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (12-15, 2-12): Guard Devaugntah Williams (10.5) is the only Red Raider to average in double figures and is shooting a team high 35.8 percent from 3-point range. Over the last five games, he is averaging 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Forward Zach Smith has blocked a school freshman-record 38 shots and is also averaging 5.7 points and a team high 4.9 rebounds per game.

TIP-INS

1. Cousins leads the Big 12 in 3-point shooting percentage (45.5).

2. Oklahoma leads the Big 12 in free throw shooting (72.7) and is second in field goal percentage (44.6).

3. No team has shot above 50 percent against Oklahoma this season and five of the last seven opponents have shot less than 40 percent.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 73, Texas Tech 55