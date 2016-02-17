Preview: Oklahoma at Texas Tech

Oklahoma guard Buddy Hield is scoring points in bushels but he is aiming to emerge from a two-game shooting slump when the No. 3 Sooners visit Texas Tech in Big 12 play on Wednesday. Hield is just 12-of-33 from the field over the past two games - dropping his season shooting to 51 percent - but averaged 25.5 points in the contests and has scored 23 or more points in five of the past six games.

Oklahoma sits behind Kansas and West Virginia in the Big 12 standings despite its lofty ranking and senior guard Isaiah Cousins is looking for a bounce-back performance after the Sooners lost two of their last three games. “I just feel like we just learn from it, and we can get better from here,” Cousins told reporters. “With all that’s happening with this team, we have key players and good chemistry, so I feel like this is a learning experience. Once we move on, we’re going to be rolling again.” Texas Tech has won three of its last four games and could boost its NCAA tournament resume with a win against Oklahoma, especially since it was drubbed 91-67 in the first meeting. “We’re getting better, and our guys are growing up,” Red Raiders coach Tubby Smith told reporters. “We have to win the day. We have to win the practice, every day. I know it can be a grind for these guys, but this is the payoff.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (20-4, 8-4 Big 12): Hield is averaging 25.6 points and has scored 20 or more points on 18 occasions this season. His 3-point shooting has been exceptional as he is shooting 49.8 percent from behind the arc, and has 101 3-pointers this season (Nate Erdmann, 105 in 1996-97, holds the school mark) and a school-record 303 in his career. Cousins averages 13.9 points and has picked up his play of late with averages of 17.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, five assists and 1.8 steals over the last eight games.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (15-9, 5-7): The Red Raiders have notched back-to-back victories over ranked opponents Iowa State and Baylor, and Saturday’s 84-66 victory over the Bears represented the school’s largest margin of victory in a road game against a ranked team. Players such as reserve junior forward Aaron Ross (9.8 average) and sophomore guard Keenan Evans (career-best 21 points versus Baylor to raise his average to 8.5) are stepping up to give Texas Tech added production. Senior guard Devaugntah Williams averages a team-best 11.8 points, while senior guard Toddrick Gotcher (10.2) and sophomore forward Zach Smith (10 points, team-best 6.9 rebounds) are scoring in double digits.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma has won six of the past seven meetings.

2. The Sooners set a school record with 14 blocked shots in last month’s win over Texas Tech and sophomore F Khadeem Lattin had a career-best eight blocked shots.

3. Ross is averaging 16.2 points over the last five games and has scored in double digits in nine of the past 10 contests.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 80, Texas Tech 73