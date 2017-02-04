A pair of struggling Big 12 teams meet Saturdaynight in Lubbock as Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma. The Red Raiders have lost threeof their last four games following Wednesday night’s 62-58 defeat at Texaswhile the Sooners have dropped four straight and 11 of their last 13 to take up unfamiliar residence in the Big 12 basement.

Texas Tech entered Wednesday’s game in Austinranked 12th nationally in field-goal percentage (49.3) but struggledthrough a season-worst 35.6-percent outing against the Longhorns. “We’ve got todo a better job of getting better shots,” Red Raiders coach Chris Beard said inhis post-game news conference. “We’ve got to have better individualperformances.” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger basically echoed those sentimentsafter seeing the Sooners lose to rival Oklahoma State (68-66) at home for thefirst time since 2004 on Tuesday night. “We have to grow through it,” Krugersaid of his spiraling squad, which has fallen dramatically coming off lastseason’s run to the Final Four. “We have to keep at it. We just need to havemore grit to get into the win column.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (8-13, 2-7 Big 12): A bright spotof late for the Sooners has been the play of freshman guard Kameron McGusty,who scored a career-high 22 points against the Cowboys. It was the third timeMcGusty has topped 20 points in his last seven outings, and he leads all Big 12freshmen in scoring with his average of 15.8 points in conference play. McGustyis now averaging 10.0 points per outing for the season, joining backcourt matesJordan Woodard (15.6) and Rashard Odomes (10.0) in double figures.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (15-7, 3-6): Guard Keenan Evansis pacing the Red Raiders in scoring at 14.2 points and reached double figuresin 10 straight games after scoring 11 of his team-most 15 points in the secondhalf Wednesday. Forwards Zach Smith (13.1 points), Anthony Livingston (11.4)and Aaron Ross (10.2) also are averaging double figures while the 6-8 Smith isaveraging a team-best 7.6 rebounds. Texas Tech’s opponents are hitting 42.5percent of their shots, but the Red Raiders are allowing only 65.1 points perouting – second best in the conference.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma has won seven of the last ninemeetings in the series after winning 84-75 at home on Jan. 14.

2. Woodard and Odomes combined for 51 points, 15rebounds and seven assists in the first game, and the Sooners hit 30-of-37 freethrows and enjoyed a 39-27 rebound advantage.

3. Led by Evans’ 43.6-percent accuracy rate, theRed Raiders rank third in Big 12 3-point percentage (37.9).

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 81, Oklahoma 74