Oklahoma executes in clutch, tops Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Twice in the span of a little more than a minute Saturday at Texas Tech, Oklahoma dialed up plays coming out of timeouts that worked to perfection.

Those plays by the No. 25 Sooners’ leading scorers helped Oklahoma turn the momentum back around as Oklahoma held on for a 74-65 win at United Spirit Arena.

First, it was sophomore guard Buddy Hield draining a 3-pointer out of a timeout to extend the lead to seven with around six minutes to play.

Shortly after, senior forward Cameron Clark converted an alley-oop and drew a foul as Sooners coach Lon Kruger tried to call a timeout and Texas Tech never again seriously threatened the lead that the Sooners had held since the opening two minutes.

“We knew it was going to be tough,” Clark said. “We didn’t overlook them or anything. We knew they were a club that was going to fight. We wanted to play hard from the start and punch them in the mouth first.”

Hield finished with 18 points and Clark had 17 as the Sooners won their third consecutive game.

Junior forward Jordan Tolbert and senior forward Jaye Crockett each had 14 points for Texas Tech.

All of Tolbert’s points came in the second half.

But the Red Raiders missed five free throws in the second half to help the Sooners stay in front.

“We had some chances to maybe cut it and get it closer,” Texas Tech coach Tubby Smith said. “We’ve been a pretty good free-throw shooting team for the most part but today we missed some in the second half. We need those. We needed every basket, especially when we’re struggling and not taking care of the ball and we get a free shot.”

Oklahoma (16-4 overall, 5-2 Big 12) hosts No. 11 Oklahoma State on Monday. Texas Tech (10-10, 2-5) plays at No. 22 Kansas State on Tuesday.

The Sooners have won three in a row and now have three Big 12 road wins, equaling their mark from last season with five games remaining.

“This group is growing,” Kruger said. “I told them in the locker room afterwards, I thought the progress we’ve made since the TCU game on Wednesday is the biggest step we’ve taken in terms of understanding what it takes to compete every night out in the Big 12. We’re still learning, we’re still growing. But they’ve done a good job of finishing ballgames.”

Texas Tech has dropped two straight.

“Oklahoma was a good team, they out-coached and out-maneuvered us and we got beat again tonight,” Smith said. “It was disappointing. I was discouraged. I don’t know if the effort’s there. It just doesn’t seem to be the same smooth synchronized movements that we need.”

The game marked a stretch where the Red Raiders will play 11 teams who are currently ranked in their next 12 games.

The Sooners never trailed and led for all but 1:30.

It was a big change from Wednesday, when the Sooners went down to the wire against TCU, the Big 12’s last-place team, before pulling it out.

“We’re just trying to build,” Clark said. “We’ve been practicing for the last three days and we’ve made a lot of improvement. It showed in this game and we have to keep it up.”

Freshman point guard Jordan Woodard had sat out critical stretches late in games twice in Oklahoma’s last three games.

But Woodard was excellent from the start against Texas Tech.

Woodard scored 11 in the first half and finished with 15 points, eight assists and a pair of steals. He hit all three of his first-half 3-pointers.

“Jordan’s a scoring guard but he’s a floor general as well,” Hield said. “So having that ball going in helps him boost his confidence up some more. I was glad to see that.”

The Sooners were 27 of 54 from the field and hit seven 3-pointers -- four by Hield.

Crockett was 7 of 9 from the field after halftime to help the Red Raiders cut a 13-point deficit four minutes into the half to just four before Hield’s 3-pointer.

“As a basketball player, you like these type of moments,” Hield said. “You want to prove everybody wrong. You want to show your coach that you’re able to step up in these big moments and I wanted to do that and I had confidence in myself that I was going to do that.”

NOTES: Oklahoma turned each of Texas Tech’s first five turnovers into points on the other end. The Sooners turned the ball over just twice in the first half. ... Sooners coach Lon Kruger and Texas Tech coach Tubby Smith met for the first time at their current schools but have faced off three times at other jobs. The pair first faced off when Kruger coached at Florida and Smith was at Georgia, with the Bulldogs taking both meetings. Kruger’s UNLV team beat Smith’s Minnesota squad in 2007. ... Oklahoma freshman guard Frank Booker had three first-half fouls. He hadn’t had more than two in a game since Big 12 play began Jan. 4.