Texas Tech hands Oklahoma its fifth loss in a row

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Aaron Ross came off the bench to score a season-high 18 points as Texas Tech beat Oklahoma 77-69 on Saturday night at United Supermarkets Arena.

Ross was one of five Red Raiders (16-7, 4-6 Big 12) to score in double figures. Keenan Evans and Justin Gray added 14 points, Zach Smith 12 and Anthony Livingston 11.

The loss extended Oklahoma's losing streak to five. The Sooners (8-14, 2-8) are now alone in last place in the conference.

Kameron McGusty led Oklahoma with 16 points.

The score was tied with less than six minutes remaining, but Texas Tech continually answered every big Sooners bucket with a quick one of their own.

The Red Raiders hit 10 3-pointers in the game, including four quick ones about midway through the second half when Oklahoma had grabbed the lead.

That included back-to-back threes by Niem Stevenson.

The Red Raiders built a lead even with Evans, their leading scorer, on the bench for much of the first half.

Evans picked up his second foul less than eight minutes in and was taken out for the remainder of the half.

But when he left Texas Tech had just scored the first bucket in what wound up being a 10-0 run that put the Red Raiders up nine. Oklahoma missed 10 consecutive shots during that stretch.

That lead slipped away by early in the second half, though, thanks in part to Jordan Woodard's two 3-pointers in the first three-plus minutes of the half.

Texas Tech plays at TCU on Tuesday and Oklahoma hosts West Virginia the next day.