Preview: Oklahoma at Tulsa

Oklahoma ends an eight-day break for final exams with a Saturday afternoon road game at in-state rival Tulsa. The Sooners, coming off an impressive 82-63 home win over Missouri on Dec. 5, moved up to No. 15 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll, the school’s highest ranking since 2009 when a fellow named Blake Griffin was suiting up for OU. Oklahoma has won four of its last five games with the only loss to No. 6 Wisconsin, 69-56, in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

The Sooners will be playing a Tulsa team that is coming off a shocking 69-66 home defeat to Southeastern Oklahoma State on Wednesday. The lethargic loss to the Division II Savage Storm marked the first time the Golden Hurricane were beaten by a non-Division I opponent since a Feb. 2, 1977 loss to Quincy (Ill.) College. “I can’t put a finger on the lack of effort today,” Tulsa coach Frank Haith said. “We’re going to fix it by Saturday.”

TV: 2:30 ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (5-2): Guard Buddy Hield leads the Sooners in scoring (16.7) and is shooting 39.6 percent (21-of-53) from 3-point range. Power Ryan Spangler had a team-high 18 points in the win over Missouri and is averaging 10 points and a team-high 8.9 rebounds per game. TaShawn Thomas, a 6-foot-8, 240-pound transfer from Houston who is averaging 8.1 points and 5.4 rebounds, gives the Sooners another solid option in the paint.

ABOUT TULSA (5-4): Guard James Woodard leads the team in scoring (14.4) and posted a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds in a 78-73 victory over Arkansas-Little Rock on Sunday. Another guard, Shaquille Harrison, also is averaging in double figures (11.4) scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the loss to Southeastern Oklahoma State. Swingman Rashad Smith leads the team in rebounding (6.3).

TIP-INS

1. Spangler is shooting 65 percent from the floor including 6-of-9 from 3-point range (66.7).

2. Oklahoma is shooting 74.3 percent from the free throw line with three starters shooting 80 percent or better.

3. Woodard has scored in double figures in 37 of his last 43 games but finished with just six points in the loss to Southeastern Oklahoma State.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 78, Tulsa 69