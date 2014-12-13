No. 15 Oklahoma 87, Tulsa 68: TaShawn Thomas scored 25 points and blocked three shots as the visiting Sooners cruised to the easy win.

Isaiah Cousins scored 21 points, including a career-high five 3-pointers, and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds for Oklahoma (6-2). Buddy Hield also finished in double figures with 11 points, but was just 4-of-17 from the floor, including 2-of-11 from 3-point range.

Shaquille Harrison scored 21 points and had five assists for Tulsa (5-5). Rashad Ray added 11 points and James Woodard finished with nine points for the Golden Hurricane, who shot just 40 percent (24-of-60) from the floor.

Thomas, a 6-foot-8, 240-pound senior transfer from Houston, had 10 points in less than six minutes as Oklahoma jumped out to a 15-6 lead. Tulsa rallied to close within 20-18 on a three-point play by Brandon Swannegan, but the Sooners took control with a 9-0 run that featured 3-pointers by Cousins and Hield en route to a 43-32 halftime lead.

Hield and Cousins sparked another 8-0 run early in the second to boost Oklahoma’s lead to 55-36. The Golden Hurricane got as close as 55-41 on a 3-pointer by Ray with 15:34 remaining before Oklahoma, which led by as many as 25 points down the stretch, pulled away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma, which entered the game second in the Big 12 in free throw shooting (74.3), finished 19-of-24 at the stripe. ... Oklahoma power forward Ryan Spangler, who came in averaging a team-best 8.9 rebounds and 10 points per game, was limited by foul problems and finished with seven points and four rebounds after going scoreless in the first half. ... Oklahoma point guard Jordan Woodard, younger brother of Tulsa’s James Woodard, finished with a game-high nine assists to go along with six points.