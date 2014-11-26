Preview: Oklahoma vs. UCLA

Oklahoma guard Buddy Hield looks to put together a strong showing during his homecoming as the No. 21 Sooners start play in the Battle 4 Atlantis against No. 23 UCLA on Wednesday in the Bahamas. Hield, who averages 20.7 points to lead Oklahoma, was born in Freeport on the island of Grand Bahama and lived there before moving to Kansas his junior year in high school. Hield and the Sooners must raise their game against the Bruins, who are averaging 95.3 points in four season-opening wins.

UCLA was up only five with three minutes left before turning back Long Beach State 77-63 on Sunday as coach Steve Alford celebrated his 50th birthday. The Bruins have five players averaging at least 13 points, led by senior Norman Powell’s 21.3, and are shooting 42.4 percent from 3-point range. Oklahoma let an 18-point lead get away in its only loss at Creighton and must improve its shooting overall (41.5 percent).

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (2-1): Hield, who is expecting 40-50 friends and family members to attend games the next three days, has drained 11-of-20 from 3-point range and is averaging seven rebounds. Isaiah Cousins comes in off his best game of the season when he scored 20 against Northwestern State in a 90-68 win and point guard Jordan Woodard is averaging 6.7 assists, but has turned the ball over 12 times. Ryan Spangler is the Sooners’ main threat inside while producing 11.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

ABOUT UCLA (4-0): Powell has posted at least 23 points in three of four games after averaging 11.4 last season and teams with Bryce Alford (20 points per game) for one of the top scoring backcourts in the country. Kevon Looney, a 6-9 freshman, is making quite an early impression while coming up one rebound short in the opener of four straight double-doubles. Looney is shooting 50 percent, averaging 14.8 points and 12 rebounds, while Tony Parker (7.3 rebounds) and Isaac Hamilton contribute 13 per game apiece.

TIP-INS

1. UCLA has won all three previous meetings, including the last in 1975 during John Wooden’s final season as coach.

2. Oklahoma senior F TaShawn Thomas, a transfer from Houston, is averaging eight points and leads the team with four dunks.

3. Looney is the fourth UCLA player in 22 seasons to have registered a double-double in either of his first two games as a freshman, joining Charles O’Bannon, Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson.

PREDICTION: UCLA 80, Oklahoma 72