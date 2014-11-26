Oklahoma 75, UCLA 65

No. 21 Oklahoma 75, No. 23 UCLA 65: Buddy Hield recorded a game-high 24 points as the Sooners defeated the Bruins in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis at the Bahamas.

Hield, who was born in Freeport on the island of Grand Bahama, made four 3-pointers as Oklahoma (3-1) advanced to Thursday’s semifinals against Butler. Frank Booker contributed 11 points and Jordan Woodard scored 10 while Ryan Spangler added nine points and 10 rebounds for the Sooners.

Bryce Alford led the way with 19 points for UCLA (4-1), which will meet North Carolina in Thursday’s consolation round. Freshman Kevon Looney registered 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Bruins, who made only 9-of-21 from the free-throw line and 4-of-17 from 3-point range.

Oklahoma trailed by seven early before running off 11 straight points, ignited by two 3-pointers from Booker, and led 32-27 after a cold-shooting first half for both. UCLA fell behind by seven before scoring 14 of the next 18 points – seven by Looney – to take a 48-45 lead more than six minutes into the second half.

Isaac Hamilton’s 3-pointer gave UCLA an eight-point lead before Hield made four free throws and two consecutive 3-pointers to put the Sooners up 59-57 with 7:32 left. Woodard’s 3-pointer started a 7-0 burst that gave Oklahoma a 67-60 lead and after four straight by the Bruins, Hield drained another from behind the arc as the Sooners held on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UCLA shot 30.3 percent and Oklahoma 26.5 in the opening 20 minutes. … Looney has double-doubles in four of his first five collegiate games and miss in the other by one rebound. …Sooners G Isaiah Cousins added eight points and eight rebounds.