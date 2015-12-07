Preview: Oklahoma vs. Villanova

On the 74th anniversary of the infamous Hawaiian attack, No. 7 Villanova and No. 8 Oklahoma square off in tiny Bloch Arena located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickham on Monday. Both teams are undefeated with the Wildcats having topped Stanford and Georgia Tech, among others, while the Sooners have posted notable wins against Memphis and Wisconsin.

Villanova gave up a season-high 72 points against city rival Saint Joseph’s its last time out but made 11 3-pointers in its final tuneup for the Hawaii trip. “Our guys are going to learn a lot about Pearl Harbor,” Wildcats coach Jay Wright told reporters. “We’re going to use it as a little training camp and then get a great game in there against Oklahoma.” The Sooners put up at least 54 points in each half in a 111-68 rout of Central Arkansas in their last contest with Jordan Woodard (career high-tying 24 points) leading the charge. “(His teammates) called his number a couple times after he made three or four, and that was good to see, and Jordan responded,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said of Woodard, who made six 3s in a four-minute stretch early in the second half.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (5-0): The Sooners entered Sunday tied for 12th in the nation in points (88.2) and third in rebounds (48.6) with Buddy Hield and Ryan Spangler serving as two of the major contributors to those rankings. Hield, a preseason All-American, is averaging 21.4 points and 5.8 rebounds and has knocked down half of his 26 3-pointers. Spangler averages 12.6 points and 9.4 boards for Oklahoma, which has drained an impressive 44.6 percent of its 3-point attempts on the young season.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (7-0): The Wildcats have four double-figure scorers on the season led by last year’s sixth man, Josh Hart (15.3), who also grabs 7.4 rebounds per game. Ryan Arcidiacono chips in 12.4 points and Kris Jenkins (12.3) and Jalen Brunson (11.1) aren’t far behind. Daniel Ochefu (9.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 blocks) is the team’s primary interior threat, although foul trouble has been his primary nemesis this season.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma is 1-2 all-time against Villanova but secured the key victory in the series in the Elite Eight of the 1988 NCAA Tournament.

2. No team in the Big East averages more steals per game than Villanova (7.9).

3. Sooners C Akolda Manyang has 10 blocks in 48 minutes this season.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 77, Villanova 72