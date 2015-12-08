No. 6 Oklahoma 78, No. 9 Villanova 55

No. 6 Oklahoma showed why it’s one of the best defensive teams in the land, locking down No. 9 Villanova and running away to a 78-55 win at in the Pearl Harbor Invitational.

The game was held at Bloch Arena, located in Pearl City, Hawaii, to mark the 74th anniversary of the attack at Pearl Harbor.

After trailing by a dozen early on, Villanova (7-1) rallied to tie things up late in the first half before Oklahoma (6-0) ended the period with six straight points. That was the beginning of a 21-6 run that stretched past five minutes into the second quarter, giving the Sooners their largest lead to that point at 47-32.

The Wildcats were able to whittle that deficit to eight points before a 10-2 run by the Sooners made the score 60-44 with 8:27 remaining and put the game away for good.

Senior guard Isaiah Cousins hit all four of his 3-point attempts en route to a game-high 19 points for the Sooners, while fellow senior guard Buddy Hield, a top prospect for next spring’s NBA Draft, added 18 points on six-of-17 shooting.

The Sooners who entered the game with the fourth-best 3-point defense in the country, held the Wildcats to just four 3-pointers on 32 attempts (12.5 percent), while going 14 of 26 (53.8 percent) from beyond the arc.

Senior guard Ryan Arcidiacono, junior wing Josh Hart and sophomore guard Phil Booth had 10 apiece for Villanova.