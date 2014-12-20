Preview: Oklahoma at Washington

Washington will try to continue its best start since the 2005-06 season Saturday night when the No. 16 Huskies meet No. 15 Oklahoma at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Huskies opened 11-0 in 2005 before losing in double overtime to Arizona on New Year’s Eve, then went on to advance to the Sweet 16. Washington is looking to get back into the NCAA Tournament after missing out the last three seasons and a win against the Sooners would definitely help its resume.

Washington’s strong point is its size and Oklahoma will depend heavily on 6-8 forwards TaShawn Thomas and Ryan Spangler, who will be giving away a couple inches against Shawn Kemp Jr. and Jernard Jarreau. Off the bench, the Huskies can also turn to 7-foot center Robert Upshaw, who leads the nation in blocked shots by a wide margin at 4.8 a game. Spangler will be a tough matchup because he can also shoot the 3-pointer effectively, connecting on 7-of-12 from long range this season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (7-2): The Sooners have a matching pair of 6-4 guards who are the top two scorers on the team and bring strong rebounding skills. Buddy Hield, a second-team all-Big 12 selection last season, is averaging 16 points and 5.4 rebounds, though his shooting percentage has dropped to 38.3 after he finished at 44.5 last season. Isaiah Cousins is averaging 13.3 points and 6.4 rebounds, shooting 11-for-17 from 3-point range the last three games to bump his season percentage to 45.2.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (9-0): Andrew Andrews was billed as a 3-point specialist when he came to Washington three years ago but has only recently begun to live up to expectations. He shot under 30 percent from beyond the arc in each of his first two seasons and started this fall 7-for-25 but has shown some spark the last four games, shooting 13-for-26 from long range. The Huskies have just one other player averaging more than one made 3-pointer a game and that’s Donaven Dorsey, who’s 12-for-30 on the season.

TIP-INS

1. Washington has held five teams under 45 points since 1996 and two of those opponents were this season.

2. Oklahoma PG Jordan Woodard has combined for 17 assists and three turnovers in the last two games, and Washington PG Nigel Williams-Goss has combined for 14 assists and four turnovers in his last two.

3. The last player to average at least five blocks for an entire season was Hassan Whiteside of Marshall in 2009-10.

PREDICTION: Washington 68, Oklahoma 65