Washington 69, Oklahoma 67

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

No. 16 Washington 69, No. 15 Oklahoma 67: Jernard Jarreau matched his career high with 12 points as the Huskies held on to beat the Sooners at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Mike Anderson scored nine of his 11 points in the first half and Robert Upshaw also scored 11 off the bench for Washington (10-0). Nigel Williams-Goss added eight points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Huskies.

Buddy Hield and Isaiah Cousins scored 17 points apiece to lead Oklahoma (7-3). Ryan Spangler suffered a broken nose in the first half but played on and finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds while TaShawn Thomas also scored 11 points for the Sooners, who were outscored 24-4 on bench points.

A jumper by Thomas cut the deficit to 68-67 with 59 seconds left, Anderson missed on the other end and Oklahoma called timeout with 16.4 seconds remaining. The ball made its way to point guard Jordan Woodard, who missed an open jumper, and Andrew Andrews grabbed the rebound before making 1-of-2 free throws on the other end with six-tenths of a second remaining.

Oklahoma trailed by as many as 20 in the first half but whittled the deficit to three on a 3-pointer by Cousins with just under 9 1/2 minutes left in the game. Six straight points by the Huskies ended that threat, but the Sooners didn’t go away, cutting the deficit back to two with 4:28 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger, who coached UNLV from 2004-11, made his first return to Las Vegas with the Sooners. … Washington is off to its best start since opening 11-0 in the 2005-06 season. … No team has scored more than 69 points against Oklahoma this campaign.