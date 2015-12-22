Preview: Oklahoma vs. Washington State

Two teams who score a lot of their points in vastly different ways meet Tuesday when No. 2 Oklahoma plays Washington State in the opening round of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. The Sooners are shooting 47.7 percent from 3-point range, which was tied second nationally entering Monday, while Washington State enters at 50.6 from the floor overall - 10th best in the nation, including 56.6 on two-point shots.

The top four scorers for Oklahoma are each shooting 47.4 percent or better from beyond the 3-point arc led by shooting guard Buddy Hield, who entered this week ninth in the nation in scoring at 23.5 while making half his his shots from 3-point range. Hield has scored 30 and a career-high 33 points in the last two games, firmly placing his name in the running for national player of the year honors, and he’ll receive increased exposure in this tournament. Josh Hawkinson is the biggest threat for the Cougars as the 6-10 forward is averaging 16.5 points and 10.4 rebounds after finishing at 14.7 and 10.8 last season. He needs to show he can deliver against a top opponent as he put up his worst numbers of the season earlier this month against No. 24 Gonzaga, finishing with four points and six rebounds against the only ranked opponent Washington State has played this season.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (8-0): Isaiah Cousins, Jordan Woodard and Ryan Spangler also average double figures in scoring for the Sooners and all three can shoot effectively from long range. Spangler is especially versatile as the 6-8 forward also contributes 10 rebounds a game and grabbed a season-high 15 in the most recent victory Saturday against visiting Creighton, the seventh straight double-digit victory for Oklahoma. Spangler is one of the main reasons the Sooners rank No. 1 in the nation in defensive rebounds per game (33.6).

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (7-2): The Cougars are shooting 37.7 percent from 3-point range and that number doesn’t figure to improve as Oklahoma has been limiting its opponents to 26.8 percent from beyond the arc this season - 10th nationally. Washington State figures to focus on what it does well and that’s create high-percentage shots closer to the basket, something that’s worked well lately as the Cougars have shot better than 53 percent from the field in the last four games. In addition to Hawkinson (61.5), second-leading scorer Ike Iroegbu (13.3) and fourth-leading scorer Conor Clifford (8.7) are each shooting better than 56 percent from the floor this season.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma’s program record for 3-point shooting percentage in a season is 41.4, established in 1986-87.

2. Hield, Cousins, Spangler and Woodard have started every game for the Sooners the last three seasons.

3. Washington State was third in the national at seven blocked shots per game.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 83, Washington State 73