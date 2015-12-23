No. 3 Oklahoma 88, Washington State 60

Guard Buddy Hield scored 25 points, leading No. 3 Oklahoma to an 88-60 win over Washington State on Tuesday in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic at Honolulu.

The Sooners, one of only six unbeaten teams in Division I, improved to 9-0. They got 13 points from guard Isaiah Cousins, 11 from forward Dante Buford and 10 from guard Jordan Woodard.

Guard Ike Iroegbu scored a team-high 16 points for the Cougars (7-3). Forward Josh Hawkinson added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Oklahoma began the night ranked second in the country in opponents’ field-goal percentage, and the Sooners limited the Cougars to 34.8 percent shooting.

The Sooners shot 50 percent from the floor, including 43.5 percent (10-for-23) from 3-point range. Oklahoma’s 47.7 percent accuracy from long distance rated second in the nation before the game.

Oklahoma scored the game’s first seven points, but Washington State responded to take an 11-10 lead.

A layup by Oklahoma forward Khadeem Lattin broke a 16-16 tie, the start of a 14-4 Sooners run.

The Sooners led 38-31 at halftime, and the margin reached double digits on a 3-pointer by Woodard that made it 53-41 with 15:17 left.

Cousins hit a layup with 12:44 remaining to push the advantage to 62-41. The margin topped 25 on center Akolda Manyang’s two free throws with 11:23 to go.