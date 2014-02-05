Preview: Oklahoma at West Virginia

West Virginia will try to prove it’s turning a corner in the Big 12 Conference when No. 23 Oklahoma visits on Wednesday. The Mountaineers, in their second year of action in the Big 12, finally picked up wins against teams not named Texas Tech, Texas Christian or Texas with back-to-back victories against Baylor and Kansas State. The Sooners, who have won four straight against West Virginia, are the first of four consecutive ranked opponents for the Mountaineers.The game will feature four of the league’s top nine scorers, including Oklahoma’s Buddy Hield and West Virginia’s Juwan Staten, who are both coming off career-high performances. Staten is becoming the center of the Mountaineers’ offense, allowing him attack the defense with his speed and dish to open teammates or go to the rim. He leads the league in assists (5.95), assist-to-turnover ratio (2.91) and minutes played (37.1) and has only committed 33 fouls.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (17-5, 6-3 Big 12): Hield had 30 points in a loss to Iowa State, which snapped the Sooners’ four-game win streak, and leads five starters in double figures with 17 points. Cameron Clark, who was leading the league in scoring less than a month ago, has had back-to-back seven-point games and is averaging 10.6 in his last seven games. Ryan Spangler is the only player in the Big 12 averaging at double-double at 11.1 points and a league-high 10.2 rebounds.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (13-9, 5-4): Staten, who became the first Mountaineer to earn Big 12 Player of the Week honors, had 35 points against Kansas State, has scored at least 14 points in 14 straight games and leads West Virginia in scoring at 18 per game. Eron Harris adds 17 points and Terry Henderson chips in 12.2 points while freshman Devin Williams averages 8.9 points and a team-best 7.4 rebounds. The Mountaineers entered the week ranked ninth nationally in fewest turnovers (9.7) and are tied for the Big 12 lead in turnover margin (plus-3.9).

TIP-INS

1. Spangler has six double-digit rebounding performances in his last seven games and is averaging 12.4 points and 13.3 rebounds in that span.

2. West Virginia is 9-0 when allowing 69 points or fewer.

3. Staten is ranked second in Big 12 scoring, followed by Harris (fourth), Hield (sixth) and Clark (ninth).

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 73, West Virginia 67