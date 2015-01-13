Preview: Oklahoma at West Virginia

Fifteenth-ranked West Virginia is in the midstof a rugged stretch with three games against ranked Big 12 Conference foes ineight days. And sandwiched in-between last Saturday’s 74-72 home loss to No. 13 Iowa State and this Saturday’s road date with No. 20 Texas isTuesday’s home contest against No. 18 Oklahoma. “We lost a hardgame to Oklahoma State here last year, (and then) we lost to Texas after that,”Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins said at his post-game news conference Saturday. “Weneed to win Tuesday. We just can’t squander opportunities.”

The Sooners, meanwhile, are dealing with theirown disappointment after following victories over No. 23 Baylor (73-63) and Texas (70-49) with a 66-63 overtime loss to Kansas State onSaturday. The Wildcats’ Marcus Foster hit a runner with six seconds left inregulation to force overtime, and drained the game-winning 3-pointer inthe extra session. “It’s human nature,” Oklahoma coach Kruger told reporters. “That’s whatwe were talking about all week: Are we good enough, mature enough, to handle acouple good ball games and take care of business, and we weren‘t.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (11-4, 2-1 Big 12): The loss toKansas State snapped the Sooners’ 10-game home win streak and its four-game run overall. Bobby Hield (16.8 points), Isaiah Cousins (12.7) andTaShawn Thomas (11.9) lead Oklahoma in scoring, while Hield (21.3points) and Thomas (16.7) rank first and third, respectively, in scoring in Big12 play. On the other end of the floor, the Sooners rank 10th nationally in opponents’ field-goal shooting (36.3 percent) and are one of fourteams who have held opponents to 69 points or fewer in every game this season.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (14-2, 2-1): In falling toIowa State, the Mountaineers suffered their first loss in eight games and theirsecond in seven home contests. Juwan Staten, the Big 12 Preseason Player of theYear, leads the team in scoring at 16.5 points and is joined in double figuresby Devin Williams (10.8) and Jonathan Holton (10). Overall, West Virginia ispacing the nation in steals per game (12.8), turnover margin (10.6) andoffensive rebounds (18.1) despite getting outrebounded 40-38 and failing torecord double-digit steals (nine) against Iowa State for only the second timeall season.

1. Oklahoma leads the series 5-2 after each team heldserve on its home floor a season ago.

2. The Sooners’ Ryan Spangler, who leads his teamwith 8.1 rebounds per game, and the Mountaineers’ Williams (team-leading 7.7boards) are tied for second in the Big 12 with four double-doubles apiece onthe season.

3. Oklahoma and West Virginia are two of a nation-leadingand conference record-matching seven ranked Big 12 teams in this week’s coaches’poll.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 72, Oklahoma 68