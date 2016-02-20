Preview: Oklahoma at West Virginia

No. 3 Oklahoma suddenly appears very vulnerable, especially on the road. The Sooners will try to avoid a third straight loss overall and a third straight road setback on Saturday when they visit No. 11 West Virginia, which is having some trouble with ranked teams of late.

Oklahoma fell at unranked Kansas State on Feb. 6, dropped a heartbreaker at home to Kansas last Saturday and followed it up with another unranked road loss, falling at Texas Tech 65-63 on Wednesday to make it three losses in the last four games overall. The slump has dropped the Sooners into third place in the Big 12 standings, one game behind the Mountaineers and two back of the Jayhawks with five games remaining in the regular season. West Virginia had a chance to make its own case for the top spot in the Big 12 but sandwiched road losses at Kansas and at Texas around a home win over TCU. The Mountaineers are searching for healthy bodies on the perimeter with guards Daxter Miles Jr. (hamstring) and Jaysean Paige (ankle) both nursing injuries.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (20-5, 8-5 Big 12): The Sooners were outrebounded against Kansas State and Kansas and had trouble securing boards late in the game against Texas Tech on Wednesday. “(Tech) got rebounds down the stretch,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger told reporters. “(We) gave up way too many possessions down there in the last few possessions. (We) can’t afford to do that. ... We’ve got to bounce back and figure out how to do better ourselves.” The Sooners are still in the mix for a No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament with a strong finish to the regular season but will play three of their final five regular-season games on the road.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (20-6, 9-4): The Mountaineers held the Sooners to just 33.3 percent from the field and limited Player of the Year candidate Buddy Hield to 17 points in the first meeting but fell 70-68 on the road on Jan. 16. West Virginia was not as sharp on the defensive end against Texas, which shot 48.1 percent from the field and buried 10 3-pointers in Tuesday’s 85-78 decision. “We got tired and gave up penetration,” Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins told reporters. “(The Longhorns) suck you in to help and then they pitch it and they get step-in shots.”

TIP-INS

1. Hield is struggling to 18-of-49 from the field in the last three games.

2. West Virginia F Jonathan Holton is averaging 12 points and 7.5 rebounds in two games since returning from a four-game suspension.

3. The Mountaineers crushed the Sooners 86-65 at home last season.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 71, West Virginia 65