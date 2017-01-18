Preview: Oklahoma at West Virginia

Eighth-ranked West Virginia knocked off the No. 1 team in the nation early last week before nearly getting upset four days later, and hopes to get back to business when Oklahoma visits for a Big 12 clash on Wednesday. The Mountaineers rolled over top-ranked Baylor 89-68, but had to rally past sub-.500 Texas on Saturday before grinding out a 74-72 victory.

“It was a hard game to play, a hard game to coach and hard game to watch,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins told reporters after the victory at Texas – the Mountaineers’ third straight overall. Huggins tied Eddie Sutton for ninth on the NCAA Division I all-time wins list (806) on Saturday and can move within one of Rollie Massimino for eighth by beating Oklahoma, which is coming off its first victory in eight games. Jordan Woodard, who missed four games between Dec. 21 and Jan. 7 due to injury and illness, scored 27 points as the Sooners outlasted Texas Tech 84-75 on Saturday. “They’ve worked hard and gotten better and I know they’ll keep doing that,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger told reporters. “The Big 12 is so tough. It’s hard to win games, it doesn’t matter who you play. I think this group better understands that now.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (7-9, 1-4 Big 12): Sophomore guard Rashard Odomes recorded a career-high 24 points in Saturday’s win as the Sooners had two players with at least 20 for the first time this season. Woodard averages 17.5 points and a team-high 3.7 assists while Odomes adds 10.5 points and sophomore guard Christian James (10.2) makes it three in double figures. Freshman guard Kameron McGusty has gotten more playing time since Big 12 play began and scored nine versus Baylor before reaching double figures in the last four games to push his season average to 7.6.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (15-2, 4-1): Senior guards Teyvon Myers and Tarik Phillip came off the bench to combine for 28 points in the win against Texas – another example of the depth and balance for the Mountaineers. Sophomore forward Esa Ahmad leads the team in scoring (12.1) and shoots 53.2 percent from the field while 10 other players average at least 4.2 points per contest. Junior guard Jevon Carter adds 11.1 points and a team-best 3.1 steals per game to lead a defense that tops the nation in turnover margin (plus-13.3), forced turnovers (24.3) and steals (12.6).

TIP-INS

1. The Sooners won both regular-season meetings last season before West Virginia defeated them in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals.

2. Mountaineers senior F Nathan Adrian was limited to 20 minutes due to illness against Texas, finishing with eight points and six boards.

3. Oklahoma junior F Khadeem Lattin leads the team in rebounds (5.9) and is third in the Big 12 in blocked shots per game (2.1).

PREDICTION: West Virginia 80, Oklahoma 66