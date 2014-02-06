West Virginia 91, Oklahoma 86 (OT)

West Virginia 91, No. 23 Oklahoma 86 (OT): Eron Harris hit six 3-pointers in the second half and overtime and finished with 28 points as the Mountaineers upset the visiting Sooners. Harris finished 10-of-18 from the floor and 6-of-13 from beyond the arc, and Juwan Staten added 20 points and 10 rebounds for West Virginia (14-9, 6-4 Big 12), which moved into a third-place tie with the Sooners. Terry Henderson added 17 points and Devin Williams chipped in eight points and seven rebounds.

Jordan Woodard had 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting for Oklahoma (17-6, 6-4) and Buddy Hield added 15 points and eight rebounds. Ryan Spangler scored 10 points with nine rebounds.

Henderson capped a 13-4 run with a 3-pointer and put the Mountaineers ahead 37-25 on another 3-pointer with four minutes left in the first half. Hield and Tyler Neal hit 3-pointers during a 15-6 second-half run that got Oklahoma within 61-58 with just under 11 minutes left.

The Sooners had a three-point lead in the final minute after an 11-1 run - which included Spangler’s go-ahead three-point play with 1:38 left - but Harris hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left to force overtime. Harris hit his first two 3-point attempts in the extra period, and Staten added a jumper and a single free throw in the final minute to seal the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma’s flight east was diverted to New Jersey on Tuesday night because of winter weather and the Sooners didn’t arrive at the WVU Coliseum until about 90 minutes before Wednesday’s 7 p.m. ET tipoff. ... Staten has scored at least 14 points in 15 straight games. ... The Sooners have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.