West Virginia 86, Oklahoma 65

No. 15 West Virginia 86, No. 18 Oklahoma 65: Jevon Carter scored 18 points off the bench and the Mountaineers pressured the visiting Sooners into a season-high 22 turnovers.

Devin Williams added 14 points and a game-high 11 rebounds while Nathan Adrian had 11 points for West Virginia (15-2, 3-1 Big 12), which survived a season-low four points on 1-of-9 shooting from leading scorer Juwan Staten, who did have eight assists. The Mountaineers, who became the first team to score 70 or more points against Oklahoma this season, had 16 steals and enjoyed a 17-9 advantage in offensive rebounds

Buddy Hield scored 21 and grabbed eight rebounds while Isaiah Cousins added 14 for Oklahoma (11-5, 2-2), which has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Sooners, who also received 10 points and six rebounds from Ryan Spangler, had only 12 assists and finished with minus-13 turnover deficit.

West Virginia had its pressure cranked up early, holding leads of 17-10 and 29-17. Oklahoma did close to within 35-32 on a Spangler dunk but didn’t score in the final 3 ½ minutes of the opening half as the Mountaineers closed it out with a 10-0 run to take a 45-32 lead into the break.

The Sooners were able to trim their deficit to single digits at 47-38 with 16:10 remaining, but West Virginia forced a spurt of turnovers to ignite a 13-2 run and stretch its cushion to 60-40. Oklahoma was only able to get as close as 15 points during the game’s final 12:45.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Led by Carter and Adrian, the West Virginia bench outscored the Oklahoma reserves 55-8. … The Mountaineers are 117-22 under coach Bob Huggins when scoring 70 or more points. … The game was the first of four straight contests for the Sooners against ranked Big 12 foes.