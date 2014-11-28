Preview: Oklahoma vs. Wisconsin

Third-ranked Wisconsin survived its first big challenge and things shouldn’t get any easier when the Badgers meet Oklahoma in the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship game Friday at Paradise Island, Bahamas. Wisconsin rallied from nine points down to edge Georgetown 68-65 on Thursday without a strong effort from All-American Frank Kaminsky, who went 1-of-8 from the field. Oklahoma will test the Badgers’ offense after holding its first two opponents in the tournament to 31.3 percent shooting combined.

The Sooners frustrated Butler in a 59-46 victory Thursday to reach the finals. “Our guys’ awareness defensively was as good as it’s been all year,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger told reporters. “We really had five guys working together, which is what you’re supposed to do on the defensive end.” The Badgers boast one of the deepest lineups in the country with the 7-0 Kaminsky, along with versatile Sam Dekker and Nigel Hayes, leading the way.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (4-1): Sooners’ leading scorer Buddy Hield, who was born in Freeport on the island of Grand Bahama, was held to 2-of-10 shooting against Butler after pouring in 24 points in the first round. Fellow guard Isaiah Cousins picked up the slack by making 5-of-7 shots and notching a team-high 13 points to help grind out a win over the Bulldogs. TaShawn Thomas, who contributed 10 points Thursday, and Ryan Spangler (10.2 rebounds per game) give Oklahoma two solid inside forces.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (6-0): Kaminsky, who averaged 18.6 points in the first five games, had to deal with 350-pound Joshua Smith inside in the semifinals while managing only six points. Dekker posted 17 points and Hayes had 15, but Bronson Koenig’s 14 might have been the most important against Georgetown with point guard Traevon Jackson hampered by foul trouble. Duje Dukan has proved to be a valuable player off the bench in the tournament as well, producing 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin G Josh Gasser is 8-of-13 from 3-point range this season and is a 41.7 percent shooter from behind the arc in his career.

2. Oklahoma’s defensive performance against Butler was its best since holding Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 20.5 percent shooting in a 94-24 victory in 2003.

3. The Badgers outrebounded their first five opponents before matching Georgetown 26-26.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 72, Oklahoma 62