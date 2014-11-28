Wisconsin 69, Oklahoma 56

No. 3 Wisconsin 69, No. 21 Oklahoma 56: Frank Kaminsky recorded 14 of his game-high 17 points in the second half as the Badgers pulled away from the Sooners in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Traevon Jackson contributed 13 points and eight assists as Wisconsin (7-0) made nine 3-pointers and forced 21 turnovers. Duje Dukan chipped in with 13 points off the bench while Sam Dekker had 11 and Nigel Hayes added 10 for the Badgers, who had 19 assists on 27 field goals.

Dinjiyl Walker was the only player in double figures with 10 points for Oklahoma (4-2), which shot 37 percent from the field and made 5-of-20 from 3-point range. Sooners leading scorer Buddy Hield went 2-of-11 from the field and joined teammate Isaiah Cousins (3-of-11) with nine points.

Kaminsky sat most of the opening 20 minutes with two fouls, but Dukan made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points as Wisconsin edged in front 34-33 at intermission. The Badgers quickly took control in the second half as Dekker nailed a 3-pointer, Hayes hit a corner jumper and Kaminsky converted a three-point play for a 42-33 lead.

Wisconsin scored 15 of the next 24 points, capped by a 3-pointer by Kaminsky, for a 57-42 advantage before Frank Booker’s four-point play started a surge that brought Oklahoma within nine. Kaminsky drained another 3-pointer and Dekker drive for two more to push the lead to 64-50 and the Sooners could not get closer than 10 after that.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Badgers won their third holiday tournament in the last four years, also taking the Chicago Invitational in 2011 and the Cancun Challenge in 2013. … Oklahoma made 17-of-19 from the free-throw line. … The Badgers have won 23 consecutive regular-season games against non-conference opponents, the longest streak in school history.