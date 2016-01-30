Preview: Oklahoma State at Auburn

A pair of teams looking to snap two-game slides get together when Oklahoma State visits Auburn in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Saturday. Auburn fell to Ole Miss 80-63 on Wednesday for its fifth loss in seven games while the Cowboys lost 69-65 to No. 17 Baylor on Wednesday - their sixth setback in the last seven contests.

“I just feel like if can get mentally strong for 40 minutes, and it starts with practice and being mentally strong throughout the whole practice instead of having our ups and downs, then I feel like we can be a better team,” Oklahoma State junior guard Leyton Hammond told reporters. The departure from conference play could provide relief for the Cowboys, who went 1-3 against four ranked teams this month as the Big 12 is rated the nation’s toughest, according to RealTimeRPI.com. The Tigers, who hail from the fifth-best conference, trailed by one at halftime against Ole Miss before their lack of depth caught up with them and it doesn’t figure to get any better against a deep Oklahoma State club. “That’s what happens when you play seven guys. It’s tough,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told reporters.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (10-10): Cowboys coach Travis Ford boasts a roster that features 11 players averaging at least 12 minutes and everyone contributing at least three points, three rebounds or three assists per game. Freshman Jawun Evans, a 6-0 guard, averages 12.6 points - highest among Oklahoma State’s active players - and a team-best 5.2 assists. Senior guard Jeff Newberry is the only other active player averaging double-figure points (11.4) while Hammonds contributes 9.9 points and a team-high 5.1 rebounds, and senior forward Chris Olivier scores 8.9 per game after recording 17 versus Baylor.

ABOUT AUBURN (9-10): With junior guard Tahj Shamsid-Deen lost for the season (shoulder) and the knee injury suffered by junior guard TJ Dunans (12.4 points per game) worse than originally expected, Pearl used 11 players against Ole Miss with four playing a total of only 17 minutes. Freshman guard New Williams, who missed eight games throughout the season because of a knee injury and compiled only 57 minutes in 11 contests, was the only one of the four who scored, contributing a 3-pointer in two minutes. Junior guard Kareem Canty averages team bests of 18.4 points (four in SEC), 5.5 assists (third) and 34.4 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Both teams are struggling in conference play with the Cowboys tied for seventh in the Big 12 at 2-6 and the Tigers (3-5) tied for ninth in the SEC.

2. All 10 Big 12 teams participate in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Saturday, while Mississippi State-Missouri and Alabama-South Carolina stay in conference.

3. The teams have a common opponent in Florida, which defeated visiting Auburn 95-63 on Jan. 23 and Oklahoma State 72-70 in Sunrise, Fla., on Dec. 19.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 75, Auburn 72