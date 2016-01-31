Oklahoma State 74, Auburn 63

Oklahoma State freshman point guard Jawun Evans scored 21 points, leading the Cowboys past Auburn 74-63 Saturday in an SEC-Big 12 Challenge game at Auburn Arena.

Evans continued his breakout season by adding seven rebounds and five assists.

The Cowboys (11-10, 3-6 Big 12) had dropped two straight since upsetting Kansas a week ago, but bounced back with their first true road win of the season.

Auburn guard Kareem Canty scored 21 points despite missing nine of 10 3-point attempts to lead the Tigers (9-11, 3-6 SEC), who have lost three in a row. Forward Tyler Harris added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers, who shot just 29 percent from the floor.

Canty hit a pair of free throws that brought the Tigers within 57-52, with 6:28 to play. But Oklahoma State forward Jeffery Carroll hit a big 3-pointer, and the Cowboys hit their free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Oklahoma State guard Jeff Newberry hit a jumper that put the Cowboys ahead 31-17 with 6:53 left in the first half. Auburn made a run and trimmed the deficit to 31-28 on a 3-pointer from guard Jordan Granger.

But Newberry had his second big dunk of the first half, and guard Tyree Griffin hit three free throws in the final seconds to send Oklahoma State to the locker room with a 40-31 lead.

Forward Chris Olivier came off the bench to add 14 points, and Leyton Hammonds finished with 10 points for the Cowboys.