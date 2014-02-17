Preview: Oklahoma State at Baylo

While Marcus Smart was powerless to stop Oklahoma State from dropping its sixth straight game over the weekend, Baylor’s Kenny Chery put on a show many expect from the Cowboys’ star. The Bears, who host the Cowboys in a battle between the two most disappointing teams in the Big 12 on Monday, snapped a four-game home losing streak with Saturday’s double-overtime victory over Kansas State. Chery finished with 20 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds to post the sixth triple-double in school history.

Chery’s career game could serve as salt in the wound for Oklahoma State and Smart, who sat out Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma and will miss Monday as he completes his three-game suspension for shoving a Texas Tech fan Feb. 8. The Cowboys are in the midst of their longest losing streak since 2008 after beginning conference play with a 4-2 mark and like Baylor, face an uphill battle to qualify for the NCAA Tournament without a strong finish. Oklahoma State could help its cause with a win on the road, where it is 1-5 in league play.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (16-9, 4-8 Big 12): Phil Forte III entered Saturday 41-of-41 from the foul line at home, but went 1-of-4 as the Cowboys missed 10 of their 22 free throws in the 77-74 loss. Four of the team’s last five setbacks have been by six points or fewer and fatigue may be playing a factor as the starters have played 341 of a possible 400 minutes over the last two games. “We had some tired guys out there … they’re down. This is as down of a locker room that I’ve seen,” coach Travis Ford told reporters after the game.

ABOUT BAYLOR (16-9, 4-8): Isaiah Austin, the Bears athletic 7-1 center, took advantage of an undersized Kansas State front line with a career-high nine blocks and could enjoy similar success against the Cowboys, who do not give regular minutes to a player taller than 6-8 Kamari Murphy. Brady Heslip, who drained half of Baylor’s season-high 16 3-pointers in Wednesday’s rout of Texas Christian, went 1-of-8 beyond the arc Saturday. Heslip had knocked down 26 of his previous 49 3-point attempts since joining the starting lineup five games earlier.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor is 21-52 all-time against the Cowboys, but has won seven straight home games in this series.

2. Oklahoma State’s bench, which accounted for one point in its Feb.1 meeting against the Bears and again Saturday, has been outscored by the oppositions’ reserves 136-60 during the losing streak.

3. Heslip is 13 points shy of becoming the 27th player in school history (and ninth under coach Scott Drew) to score 1,000 career points.

PREDICTION: Baylor 72, Oklahoma State 69