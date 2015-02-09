Preview: Oklahoma State at Baylor

Two teams riding a surge of momentum into the home stretch of the Big 12 season hope to stay hot when No. 19 Baylor hosts Oklahoma State on Monday. The Bears have won three straight and five of their last six and are coming off an 87-69 win at No. 12 West Virginia on Saturday. Oklahoma State has won three of the last five meetings, including a 64-53 victory in Stillwater on Jan. 27, and is trying to complete its first regular-season sweep of the Bears since 2006.

The Cowboys, who are trying to stay afloat in the middle of the Big 12 pack and build their NCAA Tournament resume, picked up a pair of huge wins at home last week, knocking off Texas and No. 9 Kansas. “For the last week our mentality has been play the next play, move on and don’t worry about a call,” Oklahoma State coach Travis Ford told reporters. “Don’t worry about if you missed a shot. Don’t worry about if you turn it over. Move on.” Baylor is 13-1 at home, the only defeat a 56-55 loss to Kansas on Jan. 7.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (16-7, 6-5 Big 12): The Cowboys boast one of the top offensive duos in the Big 12 in guard Phil Forte (17 points) and forward Le‘Bryan Nash (16.9 points, 5.6 rebounds). Nash has scored in double figures in all 22 games he has played this season, while Forte has hit double digits in 22 of 23 contests. The Cowboys rely on their defense to produce some of their offense, as they’ve recorded at least five steals in 21 of their 23 games and averaged 10.3 steals over their past four contests.

ABOUT BAYLOR (18-5, 6-4): The Bears dominate the glass with a 10.1 rebound margin and a whopping 15.7 offensive boards per game, both of which rank in the top five nationally. They also get balanced scoring with forward Taurean Prince (12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds) and guard Kenny Chery (11.8 points, 4.1 assists) leading a group of four players who average double figures and six who average at least 8.3 points. Power forward Rico Gathers (11 points, 12.5 rebounds) leads Baylor’s formidable frontcourt, which should have an advantage inside against the Cowboys.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor has not allowed more than 75 points this season.

2. Oklahoma State is 6-0 against teams from the state of Texas this season.

3. The Bears are 14-0 when they record at least 13 assists and 18-2 when scoring at least 60 points.

PREDICTION: Baylor 69, Oklahoma State 64