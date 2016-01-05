Preview: Oklahoma State at Baylor

Oklahoma State has been looking for someone to fill the scoring void opened up by the injury to Phil Forte, and Jeff Newberry will try for a second straight big game Tuesday when the Cowboys visit No. 25 Baylor in a Big 12 game. Newberry matched his career high with 23 points Saturday and grabbed eight rebounds in a 69-48 victory against TCU in the conference opener for both teams.

Forte, the second-leading scorer for Oklahoma State last season, appears to be finished for the year after suffering a left elbow injury after three games, opening up the possibility that he’ll redshirt this season. Newberry, who was fifth on the team in scoring last season at 6.7 points, now represents the biggest scoring threat for the Cowboys, and he’s managed to bump his scoring average up to 12 a game. Baylor will be looking to rebound after getting routed 102-74 on Saturday against No. 2 Kansas. The Bears came into the game leading the nation in assists at a little more than 22 a game but were credited with just eight against the Jayhawks.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (9-4, 1-0 Big 12): Leyton Hammonds and Jawun Evans will also need to do their share if the Cowboys hope to keep winning. Hammonds, a 6-foot-7 wing, is averaging 10.7 point and 4.9 rebounds, both second behind Newberry, and Evans averages 10.4 points and a team-high 4.3 assists. Oklahoma State could really use another push from 6-8 forward Chris Olivier, who has dropped back to 9.5 points a game after averaging 15 the first five games.

ABOUT BAYLOR (10-3, 0-1 Big 12): The Bears are really hoping for some consistency out of Taurean Prince, who had two 30-point games last month but three others in single digits. Rico Gathers continues to perform like one of the top post players in the nation, averaging 13.9 points and 10.8 rebounds, similar to the 11.6 points and 11.6 rebounds he averaged last season. If third-leading scorer Al Freeman (12.6 points) can regain the form that also saw him reach double figures in scoring in the first five games, the Bears should be able to climb back up the rankings.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor’s last home loss was Feb. 9, 2015 against Oklahoma State.

2. Gathers needs 12 rebounds to become the first Baylor player to reach 1,000 for his career.

3. Oklahoma State will be trying to hold a third straight opponent under 50 points for the first time since the 1962-63 season.

PREDICTION: Baylor 76, Oklahoma State 72