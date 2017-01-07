Preview: Oklahoma State at Baylor

One of just two remaining unbeaten teams in the nation, No. 3 Baylor can make a strong case for a No. 1 ranking with a Big 12 win over over Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon. The Bears, who have never been ranked No. 1 in school history, took a step closer with a 65-63 victory over Iowa State on Wednesday while top-ranked Villanova fell at Butler 66-58.

That leaves the Bears, who began the week No. 2 in the Associated Press poll and No. 3 in the coaches' poll, and Gonzaga as the only two remaining undefeated teams in Division I. So there's a lot riding on Saturday's contest against the Cowboys, who come in with their first two-game losing streak of the season after falling 82-79 at Texas on Wednesday. "I had so many people in my ear that was the last thing I was worried about was that game," said Baylor coach Scott Drew to the Waco Tribune when informed of the Villanova loss. "You're so focused on your game. It would be nice to be ranked No. 1. But at the end of the year, No. 1 means a lot more, and that's what we're trying to work for."

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (10-4, 0-2 Big 12): A 15-0 Texas run midway through the second half turned the Cowboys' 50-46 lead into a 61-50 deficit en route to their eighth straight Big 12 defeat dating back to last season. "Losing is not acceptable here," first-year Oklahoma State coach Brad Underwood said. "I'm challenging our guys. Losing has to hurt. Life is winners and losers. And it doesn't matter what endeavor you take on. And it has to hurt. .. We've got the No. 2 team in the country on Saturday. We better show up and fight a little bit." Sophomore point guard Juwan Evans leads the Big 12 scoring (19.7 per game) and is fourth in assists (5.1) while guards Jeffrey Carroll (16.2 points) and Phil Forte III (13.1) also are averaging in double figures.

ABOUT BAYLOR (14-0, 2-0): Johnathan Motley, 6-9 junior forward, is moving up NBA Draft boards, averaging a team best 16.0 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor. Junior guards Al Freeman (11.6 points) and Manu Lecomte (11.4), a transfer from Miami, have meshed into one of the conference's best backcourts with Lecomte averaging a team best 5.1 assists and Freeman connecting on 25-of-57 3-pointers (43.9 percent). Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., a 7-foot junior center, also is averaging in double-digits (11.0) while grabbing 7.6 rebounds per game and is a defensive force in the middle, ranking third in the nation with an average of 3.57 blocks per game.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State leads the BIg 12 and ranks fourth nationally in scoring (91.0).

2. The Cowboys leads the all-time series 54-24 but the Bears have won nine of the last 10 meetings in Waco.

3. Forte ranks second in the nation in free throw shooting (95.9) and had a streak of 25 makes in a row snapped in the loss to Texas.

PREDICTION: Baylor 85, Oklahoma State 74