Oklahoma State 70, Baylor 64 (OT): Cory Jefferson scored a season-high 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the host Bears sent the Cowboys to their seventh consecutive loss.

Isaiah Austin, who came down with a 101-degree fever over the weekend, posted 12 points, 12 boards and five blocks for Baylor (17-9, 5-8 Big 12). The Bears, who defeated Oklahoma State at home for the eighth straight time, collected 22 offensive rebounds and enjoyed a 51-36 rebounding advantage.

Markel Brown scored 26 points for the second straight game for Oklahoma State (16-10, 4-9), which played its third game without suspended guard Marcus Smart and is in the midst of its longest losing streak since 1972-73. Phil Forte III added 20 points for the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State took a 10-point lead early less than a minute into the second half, but Baylor spent the next 14 minutes chipping away until Austin’s dunk put the Bears ahead 52-50 with 4:54 remaining. Each team traded baskets over the next three possessions until Jefferson put Baylor back in front when he threw down a two-handed jam following a missed free throw from Austin.

Jefferson made it 58-55 with 1:18 to go and Baylor forced Brown and Forte into long 3-point misses, but Gary Franklin’s inbound pass with 3.5 seconds left wound up in the hands of the Cowboys’ Leyton Hammonds, who knocked down a 3-pointer as time expired in regulation. Jefferson hit a 3-pointer to begin the extra period as the Bears built a six-point lead and Kenny Chery sealed it on a layup with 43 seconds remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Baylor’s 22 offensive rebounds were two short of its season while its 51 total rebounds marked the second game in a row in which the Bears had at least 50. … Brown became the 12th player in school history to score 1,500 points. … Smart, who completed his suspension for shoving a Texas Tech fan Feb. 8, is eligible to return Saturday when the Cowboys host Texas Tech.