Oklahoma State 74, Baylor 65

(Updated: CORRECTS to 13-2 in graph 3)

No. 24 Oklahoma State 74, No. 16 Baylor 65: Le‘Bryan Nash scored 22 points and Phil Forte III added 18 as the visiting Cowboys earned a pivotal Big 12 road win over the Bears.

Jeff Newberry scored a career-high 16 points to go with six assists for Oklahoma State (17-7, 7-5 Big 12), which completed its first regular-season sweep of the Bears since 2006. Anthony Hickey Jr. added 12 points and seven assists for the Cowboys, who are 7-0 against teams from the state of Texas.

Taurean Prince scored 20 points in a reserve role for Baylor (18-6, 6-5), which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Rico Gathers collected 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Bears, who dropped to 13-2 at home.

Newberry scored eight points during a 12-2 run to help Oklahoma State take the biggest lead by either team at 54-43 with less than 13 minutes left, but the Cowboys went more than 3 1/2 minutes without scoring and Baylor closed within 58-55. Forte stopped the surge with a 3-pointer and Nash hit a pair of jumpers to put Oklahoma State back up by seven, and that was as close as it got.

Prince hit a 3-pointer and Kenny Chery converted a three-point play during an 8-0 run as Baylor opened a 20-12 lead midway through the first half. The Bears matched the eight-point margin late in the half before four straight free throws and a 3-pointer from Hickey pulled the Cowboys within 33-32 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma State had zero bench points. … The Cowboys had six steals and have produced at least five in 22 of their 24 games. … Prince has scored in double figures in a career-best eight consecutive games.