Preview: Oklahoma State vs. Colorado

A pair of former Big 12 rivals off to 10-1 starts share the spotlight when seventh-ranked Oklahoma State meets No. 24 Colorado on Saturday at the MGM Grand Showcase in Las Vegas. Colorado has won 10 straight after a 72-60 loss to Baylor while the Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak since a 73-68 setback to No. 14 Memphis on Dec. 1. ”We’re excited to play against a storied program, and certainly a Top 25 team like Oklahoma State,” Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle said.

Both teams are capable of playing excellent defense, but will be challenged by each other’s up-tempo offense. “We need to get back to pushing the ball,” senior Markel Brown told NewsOK.com after the Cowboys defeated Delaware State 75-43 on Tuesday as the Hornets insisted on playing at a deliberate pace. “I think that’s what we’re best at. When we push the ball, we get each other involved, getting out in the court and taking the fluid shots we like to take.” The marquis individual matchup pits Oklahoma State All-American guard Marcus Smart against Colorado guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who usually draws the toughest defensive assignment.

TV: 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT COLORADO (10-1): Dinwiddie, who will likely join Smart in the NBA someday, leads the Buffaloes at 15.5 points and four assists per game, and is the player they want at the foul line (86 percent). The 6-6 junior has also done an excellent job at adapting to becoming every opponent’s focal point with the early departure of Andre Roberson to the NBA while, shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Sophomore Josh Scott, who averages 12.4 points and a team-best 8.6 rebounds, has provided a more physical presence down low after adding bulk to his 6-10 frame during the offseason and is the key to preventing Oklahoma State from driving the lane at will.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (10-1): The Cowboys haven’t reached their average of 87.2 points - 11th in the country through games played Wednesday - in five games, but have handled slower paces well in winning four of them. Smart, a 6-4 sophomore who averages a team-best 18 points while contributing 4.8 rebounds and a team-high 3.8 assists, should be well-rested after scoring only eight points and taking five shots in 27 minutes against Delaware State. Le‘Bryan Nash, a 6-7 swingman, averages 13.8 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds while Brown - a 6-3 swingman - contributes 15.7 points while averaging the most minutes (31.4).

TIP-INS

1. The Buffaloes are leaving Colorado for the first time since their season-opening setback in Dallas after playing eight home games and road contests at Air Force and Colorado State.

2. Oklahoma State was second in the nation to Louisville in scoring margin at plus-24.5 through Wednesday.

3. The Cowboys lead the series 60-48, which included regular meetings between 1948-2011 before the Buffaloes joined the Pac-12, while the teams have split 12 encounters on neutral courts.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 82, Colorado 80