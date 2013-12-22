Oklahoma State 78, Colorado 73

No. 7 Oklahoma State 78, No. 24 Colorado 73: Markel Brown recorded 23 points and 11 rebounds to help the Cowboys rebuff the Buffaloes in Las Vegas.

All-American Marcus Smart battled early foul trouble before finishing with 18 points while Le‘Bryan Nash added 15 points and six rebounds as Oklahoma State (11-1) shot 61.9 percent in the second half. Phil Forte scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half and was 4-for-7 from 3-point range for the Cowboys.

Josh Scott registered 20 points and 12 rebounds for Colorado (10-2), which had its 10-game winning streak snapped despite outrebounding Oklahoma State 42-29. Askia Booker scored 19 points while Spencer Dinwiddie added 18 for the Buffaloes.

Smart scored nine points before picking up two quick fouls and going to the bench with 7:04 left in the first half, but the Cowboys increased their lead from four to 32-26 at the half without him. Colorado trimmed the deficit to two early in the second half before Smart’s three-point play put the Cowboys on top 60-51 with 8:15 to go.

Forte’s 3-pointer gave Oklahoma State its first double-digit lead at 63-53 with 7:47 left and another Forte trey made it 73-61 with just over three minutes to play. Colorado trimmed the deficit to 73-67 on Dinwiddie’s 3-pointer with just over two minutes left before the Cowboys sealed it with five free throws in the final 57 seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma State was 23-for-35 from the line with Brown 11-for-13 while Colorado was 15-for-20. ... Booker, Dinwiddie and Scott combined to shoot 19-for-37 from the field while their teammates were 7-for-27. ... This was the Buffaloes first game outside Colorado since their 72-60 season-opening setback against Baylor in Dallas after playing eight home games and road contests at Air Force and Colorado State.